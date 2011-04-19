NFL Network will show Raiders-Chargers, seven other games

Published: Apr 19, 2011 at 11:45 AM

The Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers, bitter AFC West rivals, will meet Nov. 10 at Qualcomm Stadium to kick off NFL Network's seven-week schedule of "Thursday Night Football." All games are scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The New York Jets will travel to Denver on Nov. 17 to face the Broncos. The San Francisco 49ers will visit the Baltimore Ravens in the Thanksgiving game on Nov. 24, and the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the host Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 1.

The Cleveland Browns will renew their rivalry with the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 8 at Heinz Field. The Steelers wrapped up the 2010 regular season with a 41-9 victory over the Browns in Cleveland.

The "Thursday Night Football" schedule continues with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 15. The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Houston Texans in the "Thursday Night Football" finale Dec. 22.

