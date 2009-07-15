NFL Network will air all 65 preseason games in high definition

NFL Network is home to all the NFL preseason games for the first time with 65 games airing on the only network dedicated entirely to football. In addition for the first time, the entire NFL preseason schedule will be seen in high definition nationally including 12 live preseason games, the most in the network's history.
Week 1 of the 2009 NFL preseason on NFL Network features five live games highlighted by the debuts of first-round quarterback draft picks Matthew Stafford and Mark Sanchez. The live coverage kicks off with a doubleheader on Friday, August 14 at 8:00 PM ET with the St. Louis Rams vs. New York Jets, followed by Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers. Saturday, August 15 features the first-ever live tripleheader with the Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions beginning at 4:00 PM ET, followed immediately by Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks vs. San Diego Chargers.
There's no better place for Fantasy Football fans to prepare their picks and depth charts for the 2009 regular season than with NFL Network and NFL.com's all-encompassing coverage of the 2009 preseason. All 12 live preseason games will include halftime shows featuring NFL Network's team of analysts from its Los Angeles studios and five-minute NFL Network Now updates between game broadcasts reporting the most up-to-date news and information. NFL Network's schedule includes a total of 162 telecasts as it includes every game, live games and game replays of all the preseason action.
Here is a preview of the 12 live games on NFL Network:
St. Louis Rams vs. New York Jets (HD) on Friday, August 14 at 7:00 PM ET
Former USC and #4 overall draft pick QB Mark Sanchez makes his NFL debut with the Jets. New head coaches Rex Ryan (Jets) and Steve Spagnuolo (Rams) lead their teams for the first time.
Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers (HD) on Friday, August 14 at 10:00 PM ET
49ers first round draft pick WR Michael Crabtree makes his debut in San Francisco, while Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels begins his tenure in Denver with a new QB.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions (HD) on Saturday, August 15 at 4:00 PM ET
Lions QB and 2009 #1 overall pick Matthew Stafford looks to replicate the success of Falcons QB and 2008 Offensive Rookie of the Year Matt Ryan in this NFC matchup.
Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills (HD) on Saturday, August 15 at 7:00 PM ET
Two of the biggest names to change teams this summer are on display as Bears QB Jay Cutler and Bills WR Terrell Owens debut with their new teams.
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Diego Chargers (HD) on Saturday, August 15 at 10:00 PM ET
It's a new season and new beginning for NFL veterans Matt Hasselbeck and LaDainian Tomlinson, who both look for a fresh start in 2009.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Redskins (HD) on Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 PM ET
Albert Haynesworth makes his debut with the Redskins against Ben Roethlisberger and the defending Super Bowl-champion Pittsburgh Steelers.
Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks (HD) on Saturday, August 22 at 10:30 PM ET
The Broncos look to unveil an improved defensive unit against the Seahawks and newly acquired offensive weapon T.J. Houshmandzadeh.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions (HD) on Saturday, August 29 at 1:00 PM ET
Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and Lions head coach Jim Schwartz embark on Week 3 of the preseason at the helm of their new teams.
New Orleans Saints vs. Oakland Raiders (HD) on Saturday, August 29 at 4:00 PM ET
A young Raiders offense looks to outscore QB Drew Brees and a Saints offense that led the league in 2008.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets (HD) on Thursday, September 3 at 7:00 PM ET
The Philadelphia Eagles and top picks Jeremy Maclin and LeSean McCoy take on rookie QB Mark Sanchez and the New York Jets.
Oakland Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks (HD) on Thursday, September 3 at 10:00 PM ET
Head coach Tom Cable and the Oakland Raiders face new head coach Jim Mora and the Seattle Seahawks in both teams' final game of the preseason.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (HD) on Friday, September 4 at 8:00 PM ET
Rookie WR Percy Harvin takes his final preseason reps against the Cowboys as Dallas and Minnesota meet in their preseason finale for the fourth consecutive year.
NFL NETWORK SCHEDULE FOR 2009 PRESEASON GAMES
(bold indicates live games/ first airings only / all times Eastern)
Friday, August 14
2:00 AM - Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders (HD)
3:00 PM - Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens (HD)
7:00 PM - St. Louis Rams at New York Jets (HD)
10:00 PM - Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers (HD)
Saturday, August 15
1:00 AM - Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts (HD)
7:00 AM - Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints (HD)
1:00 PM - Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers (HD)
4:00 PM - Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions (HD)
7:00 PM - Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills (HD)
10:00 PM - Seattle Seahawks at San Diego Chargers (HD)
Sunday, August 16
1:00 AM - Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers (HD)
10:00 AM - Houston Texans at Kansas City (HD)
1:00 PM - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans (HD)
Friday, August 21
1:00 PM - Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts (HD)
11:00 PM - Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings (HD)
Saturday, August 22
2:00 AM - Atlanta Falcons at St. Louis Rams (HD)
1:00 PM - Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys (HD)
7:30 PM - Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Redskins (HD)
10:30 PM - Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (HD)
Sunday, August 23
1:30 AM - San Diego Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (HD)
7:00 AM - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars (HD)
10:00 AM - Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns (HD)
1:00 PM - Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (HD)
4:00 PM - Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers (HD)
7:00 PM - New York Giants at Chicago Bears (HD)
10:00 PM - Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers (HD)
Friday, August 28
2:00 AM - St. Louis Rams at Cincinnati Bengals (HD)
1:00 PM - Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (HD)
Saturday, August 29
1:00 AM - Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals (HD)
7:00 AM - New England Patriots at Washington Redskins (HD)
1:00 PM - Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions (HD)
4:00 PM - New Orleans Saints at Oakland Raiders (HD)
11:00 PM - Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs (HD)
Sunday, August 30
7:00 AM - Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (HD)
10:00 AM - New York Jets at New York Giants (HD)
1:00 PM - Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers (HD)
4:00 PM - San Francisco 49s at Dallas Cowboys (HD)
Monday, August 31
12:00 AM - Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (HD)
7:00 AM - San Diego Chargers at Atlanta Falcons (HD)
4:00 PM - Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos (HD)
Thursday, September 3
7:00 PM - Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets (HD)
10:00 PM - Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks (HD)
Friday, September 4
1:00 AM - Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (HD)
7:00 AM - Kansas City Chiefs at St. Louis Rams (HD)
10:00 AM - Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons (HD)
1:00 PM - Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints (HD)
4:00 PM - New York Giants at New England Patriots (HD)
8:00 PM - Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (HD)
11:30 PM - Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans (HD)
Saturday, September 5
10:00 AM - Houston Texans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (HD)
4:00 PM - Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears (HD)
8:30 PM - Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars (HD)
11:30 PM - Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (HD)
Sunday, September 6
2:30 AM - San Francisco 49ers at San Diego Chargers (HD)
7:00 AM - Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills (HD)
4:00 PM - Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers (HD)
