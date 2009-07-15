NFL Network will air all 65 preseason games in high definition

There's no better place for Fantasy Football fans to prepare their picks and depth charts for the 2009 regular season than with NFL Network and NFL.com's all-encompassing coverage of the 2009 preseason. All 12 live preseason games will include halftime shows featuring NFL Network's team of analysts from its Los Angeles studios and five-minute NFL Network Now updates between game broadcasts reporting the most up-to-date news and information. NFL Network's schedule includes a total of 162 telecasts as it includes every game, live games and game replays of all the preseason action.