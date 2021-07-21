NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2021' premieres Aug. 15

For the 11th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL.
Premiering Sunday, August 15, The Top 100 Players of 2021 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves.
This season, The Top 100 Players of 2021 airs during three consecutive weekends in August immediately following live preseason games on NFL Network, beginning Sunday, August 15 with No. 100-41 revealed over the course of six hours starting at 4 p.m. ET. The countdown continues on Sunday, August 22 at 4 p.m. ET with No. 40-11 revealed over the course of three hours, and concludes with a two-hour finale on Saturday, August 28 at 4 p.m. ET revealing the top 10 players. At 6 p.m. ET, The Top 100 Players of 2021 Reaction Show airs, recapping this year's edition of the series.
Throughout The Top 100 Players of 2021, the Around the NFL team will provide reaction pieces and analysis on this year's selections. Additional NFL.com coverage includes:
- Top 10 lists that align with each episode's player reveals:
- Brian Baldinger's Top 10 players from the 2017 NFL Draft class
- Gil Brandt's Top 10 cornerback tandems
- DeAngelo Hall's Top 10 safeties
- Maurice Jones-Drew's Top 10 players 25 or younger
- Willie McGinest's Top 10 linebackers
- Shaun O'Hara's Top 10 undrafted players
- Adam Schein's ranking of the Top 100's Top 10
- Steve Smith Sr.'s Top 10 red-zone threats
- Joe Thomas' Top 10 offensive tackles
- Jeremy Bergman identifies five things the players got wrong
- NFL.com analysts debate who is the biggest Top 10 snub
Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
The Top 100 Players of 2021 Episode Schedule
Sunday, August 15 No. 100-41 4:00 PM ET
Sunday, August 22 *No. 40-11 *4:00 PM ET
Saturday, August 28 No. 10-1 4:00 PM ET
Saturday, August 28 *Reaction Show *6:00 PM ET