NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2021' premieres Aug. 15

This season, The Top 100 Players of 2021 airs during three consecutive weekends in August immediately following live preseason games on NFL Network, beginning Sunday, August 15 with No. 100-41 revealed over the course of six hours starting at 4 p.m. ET. The countdown continues on Sunday, August 22 at 4 p.m. ET with No. 40-11 revealed over the course of three hours, and concludes with a two-hour finale on Saturday, August 28 at 4 p.m. ET revealing the top 10 players. At 6 p.m. ET, The Top 100 Players of 2021 Reaction Show airs, recapping this year's edition of the series.