NFL Network to carry record 23 live preseason games

NFL Network remains the only network to show the entire slate of 2021 NFL preseason games, highlighted by a record 23 live games.
NFL Network's live preseason schedule kicks off with eight Week 1 games starting Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET with rookie quarterback Mac Jones' debut for the New England Patriots against the Washington Football Team. Week 1 preseason coverage continues Friday, August 13 with the Buffalo Bills at the Detroit Lions at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Dallas Cowboys at the Arizona Cardinals at 10 p.m. ET.
On Saturday, August 14, NFL Network carries a quadruple-header of live Week 1 preseason games, starting at 1 p.m. ET with rookie quarterback Justin Fields' debut for the Chicago Bears against the Miami Dolphins. Saturday's schedule continues at 4 p.m. ET with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Denver Broncos, followed by No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence's debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars against former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns at 7 p.m. ET. The final game airs at 10 p.m. ET with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, marking the first game with fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium – site of Super Bowl LVI.
NFL Network's Week 1 preseason live schedule concludes Sunday, August 15 at 1 p.m. ET with the Carolina Panthers visiting the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL Network's live preseason schedule continues with eight Week 2 games, starting Thursday, August 19 with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the New England Patriots at 7:30 p.m. ET, and continuing Friday, August 20 with the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to face the Washington Football Team at 8 p.m. ET.
On Saturday, August 21, NFL Network carries a quadruple-header of Week 2 preseason games, starting at 1 p.m. ET with the Buffalo Bills traveling to face the Chicago Bears. Saturday's quadruple-header continues with the New York Jets at the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Detroit Lions at the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Las Vegas Raiders at the Los Angeles Rams at 10 p.m. ET.
NFL Network's Week 2 preseason live schedule concludes Sunday, August 22 with a double-header starting at 1 p.m. ET with the Cleveland Browns hosting the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the San Francisco 49ers at 7:30 p.m. ET.
NFL Network's live preseason schedule concludes with seven Week 3 games, highlighted by two triple-headers. The first triple-header kicks off Saturday, August 28 at 1 p.m. ET with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Green Bay Packers, followed by the Chicago Bears at the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Seattle Seahawks at 10 p.m. ET.
On Sunday, August 29, NFL Network's triple-header starts at 1 p.m. ET with the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to face the Dallas Cowboys, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders at the San Francisco 49ers at 4 p.m. ET and the New England Patriots at the New York Giants at 6 p.m. ET.
NFL Network's live Week 3 preseason schedule begins Friday, August 27 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. ET.
Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams.
To view NFL Network's 2021 preseason schedule of live and re-aired games, visit NFL.com/network/preseason.
Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
NFL Network's 2021 Live Preseason Schedule
Week 1
Thursday, August 12
7:30 p.m. ET – Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots
Friday, August 13
7 p.m. ET – Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions
10 p.m. ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
Saturday, August 14
1 p.m. ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears
4 p.m. ET – Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings
7 p.m. ET – Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
10 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, August 15
1 p.m. ET – Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 2
Thursday, August 19
7:30 p.m. ET – New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Friday, August 20
8 p.m. ET – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Football Team
Saturday, August 21
1 p.m. ET – Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears
4:25 p.m. ET – New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers
7:30 p.m. ET – Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
10 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, August 22
1 p.m. ET – New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns
7:30 p.m. ET – San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3
Friday, August 27
8 p.m. ET – Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Saturday, August 28
1 p.m. ET – Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills
7 p.m. ET – Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans
10 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, August 29
1 p.m. ET – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys
4 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers
6 p.m. ET – New England Patriots vs. New York Giants
*Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets.