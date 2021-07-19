NFL Network to carry record 23 live preseason games

NFL Network remains the only network to show the entire slate of 2021 NFL preseason games, highlighted by a record 23 live games.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule kicks off with eight Week 1 games starting Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET with rookie quarterback Mac Jones' debut for the New England Patriots against the Washington Football Team. Week 1 preseason coverage continues Friday, August 13 with the Buffalo Bills at the Detroit Lions at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Dallas Cowboys at the Arizona Cardinals at 10 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, August 14, NFL Network carries a quadruple-header of live Week 1 preseason games, starting at 1 p.m. ET with rookie quarterback Justin Fields' debut for the Chicago Bears against the Miami Dolphins. Saturday's schedule continues at 4 p.m. ET with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Denver Broncos, followed by No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence's debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars against former No. 1 overall pick ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ and the Cleveland Browns at 7 p.m. ET. The final game airs at 10 p.m. ET with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, marking the first game with fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium – site of Super Bowl LVI.

NFL Network's Week 1 preseason live schedule concludes Sunday, August 15 at 1 p.m. ET with the Carolina Panthers visiting the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule continues with eight Week 2 games, starting Thursday, August 19 with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the New England Patriots at 7:30 p.m. ET, and continuing Friday, August 20 with the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to face the Washington Football Team at 8 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, August 21, NFL Network carries a quadruple-header of Week 2 preseason games, starting at 1 p.m. ET with the Buffalo Bills traveling to face the Chicago Bears. Saturday's quadruple-header continues with the New York Jets at the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Detroit Lions at the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Las Vegas Raiders at the Los Angeles Rams at 10 p.m. ET.

NFL Network's Week 2 preseason live schedule concludes Sunday, August 22 with a double-header starting at 1 p.m. ET with the Cleveland Browns hosting the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the San Francisco 49ers at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule concludes with seven Week 3 games, highlighted by two triple-headers. The first triple-header kicks off Saturday, August 28 at 1 p.m. ET with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Green Bay Packers, followed by the Chicago Bears at the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Seattle Seahawks at 10 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, August 29, NFL Network's triple-header starts at 1 p.m. ET with the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to face the Dallas Cowboys, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders at the San Francisco 49ers at 4 p.m. ET and the New England Patriots at the New York Giants at 6 p.m. ET.

NFL Network's live Week 3 preseason schedule begins Friday, August 27 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. ET.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams.

To view NFL Network's 2021 preseason schedule of live and re-aired games, visit NFL.com/network/preseason.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

NFL Network's 2021 Live Preseason Schedule

Week 1

Thursday, August 12

7:30 p.m. ET – Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots

Friday, August 13

7 p.m. ET – Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

10 p.m. ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Saturday, August 14

1 p.m. ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears

4 p.m. ET – Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings

7 p.m. ET – Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

10 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, August 15

1 p.m. ET – Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 2

Thursday, August 19

7:30 p.m. ET – New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Friday, August 20

8 p.m. ET – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Football Team

Saturday, August 21

1 p.m. ET – Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears

4:25 p.m. ET – New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers

7:30 p.m. ET – Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

10 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, August 22

1 p.m. ET – New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns

7:30 p.m. ET – San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3

Friday, August 27

8 p.m. ET – Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, August 28

1 p.m. ET – Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

7 p.m. ET – Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

10 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, August 29

1 p.m. ET – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys

4 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

6 p.m. ET – New England Patriots vs. New York Giants