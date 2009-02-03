NFL Network to air Signing Day show

NFL Network features a look at the next class of college football freshmen with the National Signing Day Show on Wednesday, February 4 at 8 PM ET.
Host Paul Burmeister and Director of Scouting for Scout.com, Scott Kennedy, will delve into the new freshmen class, where the top high school football prospects will be going to college and how the new players will affect the 2009 college football season.
The National Signing Day Show takes a look at the top recruits region-by-region. Scout.com's experts will cover the nation as Bob Lichtenfels reports on the North, Baron Flenory discusses Middle America, Brandon Huffman looks at the West and Kennedy analyzes the South.
The National Signing Day Show will encore later that night at 12:30 AM ET/9:30 PM PT and 3:30 AM ET/12:30 AM PT.