NFL Network to air 'Path to the Draft Pro Day Special' editions throughout March

Leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio, NFL Network provides extensive coverage of various Pro Days across the country.

Throughout the month of March, NFL Network offers comprehensive Pro Day coverage with Path to the Draft Pro Day Special editions featuring NFL Network Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, analyst Bucky Brooks, hosts Rhett Lewis, Patrick Claybon and Matt "Money" Smith, and various other NFL Network talent. Each edition of Path to the Draft Pro Day Special provides coverage and analysis of top Pro Days leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Network's Pro Day coverage begins Thursday, March 11 at 5:00 PM ET showcasing Clemson and Texas' Pro Days with Jeremiah, Brooks and Lewis.

Provided below is NFL Network's Path to the Draft Pro Day Special programming schedule for the month of March (times are subject to change):

Thursday, March 11 at 5:00 PM ET (Clemson & Texas)*

(Clemson & Texas)* Friday, March 12 at 12 Noon ET (North Dakota State & Oklahoma)*

(North Dakota State & Oklahoma)* Wednesday, March 17 at 9:00 PM ET (Georgia)

(Georgia) Thursday, March 18 at 3:00 PM ET (Stanford & Auburn)*

(Stanford & Auburn)* Tuesday, March 23 at 12 Noon ET (Alabama & Purdue)*

(Alabama & Purdue)* Wednesday, March 24 at 11:00 AM ET (USC)*

(USC)* Friday, March 26 at 1:00 PM ET (BYU, Michigan & Virginia Tech)*

(BYU, Michigan & Virginia Tech)* Tuesday, March 30 at 6:00 PM ET (Alabama, Ohio State & Washington)*

(Alabama, Ohio State & Washington)* Wednesday, March 31 at 11:00 AM ET (Florida, LSU & Notre Dame)*

*Encores in primetime at 8:00 PM ET

Further details and information regarding NFL Network's Pro Day coverage will continue to be made available. For complete Pro Day details and information, visit www.nfl.com/prodays.