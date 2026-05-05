NFL Network: Seahawks signing pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to one-year deal worth up to $5 million

The Seattle Seahawks have added some veteran help for their pass rush.
Edge Dante Fowler Jr. is signing with the Seahawks on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.
The Seahawks were in need of some pass-rush help off the edge after losing Boye Mafe to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. Seattle eschewed edge rushers in the draft, indicating a veteran addition would likely be on the way. Fowler visited with the club before the draft, making the pairing likely.
The No. 3 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, Fowler has compiled 58.5 sacks in 11 seasons with the Jags, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys (two stints) and Washington Commanders. In 2024, the veteran generated 10.5 sacks in Washington. Last year, in a return to Dallas, he netted just three QB takedowns but earned 27 pressures for an 11.8 pressure percentage, per Next Gen Stats.
Turning 32 in August, Fowler can still bring some pop as a rotational edge presence. It's a sensible signing for the Super Bowl champs, who add Fowler to an edge rush that includes Demarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall. Fowler spent time with Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde in Atlanta and Dallas.