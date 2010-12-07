 Skip to main content
Advertising

NFL Network's Wednesday 'Field Pass' Schedule

Published: Dec 07, 2010 at 05:48 AM

Wednesday, Dec. 8

» 8 p.m. ET NFL Replay:*Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions*

Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brandon Manumaleuna midway through the fourth quarter in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions. NFL Replay will include special wired sound from Lions head coach Jim Schwartz.

» 9:15 p.m. ET NFL Replay:*Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts*

Dallas linebacker Sean Lee intercepted his second pass of Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning to set up the game-winning 38-yard field goal in overtime in the Cowboys' 38-35 win over the Colts.

» 10:30 p.m. ET Sound FX:*Week 13*

A compilation of the best sights and sounds from around the league during Week 13 of the NFL season.

NFL Replay offers an exclusive look at the previous week's games in a condensed, 75-minute, high-octane format. With the use of bonus NFL Films and NFL Network footage, including never-before-seen camera angles and coaches' commentary, combined with exclusive wired sound from the field, locker rooms and sidelines, viewers will experience the game like never before.

Both 75-minute NFL Replay programs are a part of the new 'Field Pass' block airing every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. ET. 'Field Pass' takes fans inside the game like never before with exclusive NFL Films footage and sound. Following NFL Replay at 10:30 p.m. ET is Sound FX featuring a 'best of' theme highlighting an NFL great on Tuesday nights and a compilation of the sound from the previous Sunday's games on Wednesday.

*Thursday Night Football: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network**

» Bob Papa (PxP), Matt Millen and Joe Theismann (analysts) with Alex Flanagan (sideline reporter)

» Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET

*Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears pregame show features Steve Mariucci sit down interview with Tennessee head coach Jeff Fisher**

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

GM Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs trade: 'This is, by no means, the Bills giving up'

Following Wednesday's blockbuster trade that saw the Bills send Stefon Diggs to the Texans, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told the media it wasn't an easy decision to move Diggs and it also wasn't a sign of the franchise "giving up."
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Emory Hunt's scouting report + Stefon Diggs trade reactions

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for another episode of the podcast.
news

NFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Where do teams across the NFC stand in the wake of the free agency frenzy and ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft? Nick Shook discusses the biggest offseason signings and losses -- while also raising one burning question -- for each team in the conference.
news

Stefon Diggs trade: Winners and losers after Texans acquire Pro Bowl wide receiver from Bills

Texans QB C.J. Stroud should have a grand time throwing to Stefon Diggs -- but who will help Josh Allen and the Bills stretch the field now? Nick Shook identifies winners and losers after Diggs' trade from Buffalo to Houston.