NFL Network's Wednesday 'Field Pass' Schedule

Both 75-minute NFL Replay programs are a part of the new 'Field Pass' block airing every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. ET. 'Field Pass' takes fans inside the game like never before with exclusive NFL Films footage and sound. Following NFL Replay at 10:30 p.m. ET is Sound FX featuring a 'best of' theme highlighting an NFL great on Tuesday nights and a compilation of the sound from the previous Sunday's games on Wednesday.