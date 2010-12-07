NFL Network's Wednesday 'Field Pass' Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 8
» 8 p.m. ET NFL Replay:*Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions*
Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brandon Manumaleuna midway through the fourth quarter in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions. NFL Replay will include special wired sound from Lions head coach Jim Schwartz.
» 9:15 p.m. ET NFL Replay:*Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts*
Dallas linebacker Sean Lee intercepted his second pass of Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning to set up the game-winning 38-yard field goal in overtime in the Cowboys' 38-35 win over the Colts.
» 10:30 p.m. ET Sound FX:*Week 13*
A compilation of the best sights and sounds from around the league during Week 13 of the NFL season.
NFL Replay offers an exclusive look at the previous week's games in a condensed, 75-minute, high-octane format. With the use of bonus NFL Films and NFL Network footage, including never-before-seen camera angles and coaches' commentary, combined with exclusive wired sound from the field, locker rooms and sidelines, viewers will experience the game like never before.
Both 75-minute NFL Replay programs are a part of the new 'Field Pass' block airing every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. ET. 'Field Pass' takes fans inside the game like never before with exclusive NFL Films footage and sound. Following NFL Replay at 10:30 p.m. ET is Sound FX featuring a 'best of' theme highlighting an NFL great on Tuesday nights and a compilation of the sound from the previous Sunday's games on Wednesday.
*Thursday Night Football: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network**
» Bob Papa (PxP), Matt Millen and Joe Theismann (analysts) with Alex Flanagan (sideline reporter)
» Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET
*Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears pregame show features Steve Mariucci sit down interview with Tennessee head coach Jeff Fisher**