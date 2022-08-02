NFL Network's 'The Top 100 Players of 2022' premieres Sunday, Aug. 14

For the 12th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL.

Premiering Sunday, Aug. 14, The Top 100 Players of 2022 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves.

The Top 100 Players of 2022 airs during three consecutive weekends in August immediately following live preseason games, beginning Sunday, Aug. 14 with No. 100-51 revealed over the course of five hours starting at 8 p.m. ET. The countdown continues on Sunday, Aug. 21 with No. 50-31 revealed over the course of two hours starting at 4:30 p.m., and No. 30-21 revealed in one hour starting at 11 p.m. ET. The series concludes on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a three-hour finale revealing the top 20 players starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Throughout The Top 100 Players of 2022, the Around the NFL team will provide reaction pieces and analysis on this year's selections. Additional NFL.com coverage includes:

1) Top 10 lists that align with each episode's player reveals:

David and Derek Carr's Top 10 brother duos

David Carr's Top 10 cornerbacks

Cynthia Frelund's Top 10 most underrated players

Maurice Jones-Drew's Top 10 quarterback-pass catcher combos

Jason McCourty's Top 10 wide receivers

Willie McGinest's Top 10 edge rushers

Michael Robinson's Top 10 active undrafted players

Marc Ross' Top 10 players from the 2012 NFL Draft

Steve Smith Sr.'s Top 10 quarterbacks

2) Jeremy Bergman identifies five things the players got wrong

3) Grant Gordon dives inside the numbers of The Top 100 Players of 2022