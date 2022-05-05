NFL Network's 'Schedule Release '22' airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, will be simulcast on FS1

The 2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.
NFL Network's coverage is highlighted by Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon at 8 p.m. ET, a three-hour show which breaks down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.
Emmy-nominated host Rich Eisen anchors coverage from NFL Los Angeles, joined by analysts Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci, and analytics expert Cynthia Frelund. Additional coverage is provided by analyst Kurt Warner, the Good Morning Football team of Kay Adams, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, the Around the NFL team of Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler, and contributor Rachel Bonnetta.
Featured guests on Schedule Release '22 include:
- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
- Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James
- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward
- New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston
- Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur
- NFL Network & CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson
- NBC Sunday Night Football broadcaster Mike Tirico
- Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris
- Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Larry Csonka
- Former NFL player and current German journalist Bjorn Werner from Allianz Arena -- home of FC Bayern Munich
- NFL Vice President of Broadcasting Mike North
Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
Schedule Release '22 will also be simulcast on FS1.
Digitally, NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release presented by Verizon streams at 8 p.m. ET on NFL.com, the NFL app and the NFL Channel, with Rachel Bonnetta, Andrew Hawkins, Cynthia Frelund and Gregg Rosenthal breaking down the 2022 NFL Schedule. The one-hour NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release show also streams on YouTube, Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video.
ESPN2 will air its own primetime special surrounding the release of the 2022 NFL Schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, with Laura Rutledge, Tedy Bruschi, Damien Woody and Adam Schefter, and appearances by the new Monday Night Football broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. ESPN+ will also stream a separate show at 8 p.m. ET.
NFL.com and the NFL app provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times, as well as comprehensive coverage of the 2022 NFL schedule including:
- A schedule release edition of What We Learned, featuring the most essential team-by-team takeaways from NFL Media's reporters
- Cynthia Frelund's win projections for all 32 teams
- Nick Shook lists the toughest schedules and Jeremy Bergman offers the most forgiving schedules
- Adam Schein presents his nine best primetime games
Beginning Monday, May 9, broadcast partners will announce a select game from the upcoming 2022 NFL Schedule. Provided below is the announcement schedule and location:
- Monday, May 9 – ESPN to announce during Good Morning America
- Tuesday, May 10 – CBS to announce during CBS Mornings
- Wednesday, May 11 – FOX to announce during FOX & Friends
- Thursday, May 12 – NBC to announce during Today Show
On Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. ET, clubs will announce their first home game opponent.
Individual game tickets will go on sale once each game is announced. All tickets purchased through the NFL Ticketing Network (Ticketmaster, Stub Hub or SeatGeek) within 48 hours will include the following:
- 25% NFL Shop discount
- Entered to win one of three pairs of Super Bowl LVII tickets
For more information, visit NFL.com/tickets.