NFL Network's 'Schedule Release '21' reveals 2021 NFL schedule

Published: May 10, 2021 at 01:54 PM

The 2021 NFL schedule powered by AWS will be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

NFL Network's coverage is highlighted by Schedule Release '21 Presented by Verizon at 8:00 PM ET, a three-hour show which breaks down the 2021 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and prime-time games.

The NFL GameDay Morning crew anchors Schedule Release '21, with 2021 Sports Emmy nominee Rich Eisen joined by analysts Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci from inside SoFi Stadium – site of Super Bowl LVI – along with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Schedule Release '21 features live on-location reports from Mike Giardi (Gillette Stadium), Aditi Kinkhabwala (Heinz Field), Kim Jones (MetLife Stadium), Jane Slater (The Star) and Mike Yam (Levi's Stadium).

Additional coverage on Schedule Release '21 is provided by Colleen Wolfe and Cynthia Frelund, along with Kimmi Chex offering a Fantasy perspective on the 2021 NFL schedule.

Featured guests on Schedule Release '21 include:

  • Play-by-play announcers Jim Nantz (CBS), Al Michaels (NBC) & Joe Buck (FOX)
  • Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
  • Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy
  • Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David
  • Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Digitally, NFL.com and the NFL app provides complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times, as well as comprehensive coverage of the 2021 NFL schedule including:

  •  Judy Battista's biggest takeaways from the 2021 NFL schedule
  • Cynthia Frelund's win projections for all 32 teams
  •  Around the NFL's Dan Hanzus breaks down the best revenge games, Marc Sessler lists the toughest schedules and Nick Shook offers the most forgiving schedules
  •  Adam Schein presents his nine best primetime games

 The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time, providing fans an extra week of regular-season NFL action. The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season, with the AFC as the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.

Related Content

news

Jaguars expected to sign former QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to one-year deal

﻿Tim Tebow﻿ is on his way back to the NFL. The Jaguars are expected to sign the former QB to a one-year deal this week or next to play tight end, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.
news

Buccaneers re-sign Blaine Gabbert, adding fourth QB to roster

The Buccaneers officially added ﻿Blaine Gabbert﻿ back to their quarterback room, the team announced Monday. He's spent the past two seasons in Tampa Bay.
news

Colts to sign Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher to one-year, $9.4M deal

The Colts are signing Pro Bowl left tackle ﻿Eric Fisher﻿ to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW