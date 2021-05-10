NFL Network's 'Schedule Release '21' reveals 2021 NFL schedule

The 2021 NFL schedule powered by AWS will be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

NFL Network's coverage is highlighted by Schedule Release '21 Presented by Verizon at 8:00 PM ET, a three-hour show which breaks down the 2021 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and prime-time games.

The NFL GameDay Morning crew anchors Schedule Release '21, with 2021 Sports Emmy nominee Rich Eisen joined by analysts Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci from inside SoFi Stadium – site of Super Bowl LVI – along with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Schedule Release '21 features live on-location reports from Mike Giardi (Gillette Stadium), Aditi Kinkhabwala (Heinz Field), Kim Jones (MetLife Stadium), Jane Slater (The Star) and Mike Yam (Levi's Stadium).

Additional coverage on Schedule Release '21 is provided by Colleen Wolfe and Cynthia Frelund, along with Kimmi Chex offering a Fantasy perspective on the 2021 NFL schedule.

Featured guests on Schedule Release '21 include:

Play-by-play announcers Jim Nantz (CBS), Al Michaels (NBC) & Joe Buck (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Digitally, NFL.com and the NFL app provides complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times, as well as comprehensive coverage of the 2021 NFL schedule including:

Judy Battista's biggest takeaways from the 2021 NFL schedule

Cynthia Frelund's win projections for all 32 teams

Around the NFL's Dan Hanzus breaks down the best revenge games, Marc Sessler lists the toughest schedules and Nick Shook offers the most forgiving schedules

Adam Schein presents his nine best primetime games