NFL Network's first live preseason tripleheader coming Saturday

Fantasy fans, sharpen your pencils. The 2009 preseason is here, and all the action is on NFL Network. For the first time, all 65 games can be seen on NFL Network in high definition.
The live coverage kicks off with a doubleheader on Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. ET, when the St. Louis Rams face the New York Jets in a game that marks the debut of Jets first-round draft pick Mark Sanchez and new head coaches Rex Ryan (Jets) and Steve Spagnuolo (Rams). At 10 p.m. ET, Denver Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels begins his tenure with a new QB in a battle against the San Francisco 49ers.
Saturday, August 15 will feature the first-ever live tripleheader with the Atlanta Falcons against the Detroit Lions beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Lions QB Matthew Stafford begins his rookie season after he was selected with the top pick in the draft. Immediately following at 7 p.m. ET, the Chicago Bears face the Buffalo Bills. The Bears unveil their new QB, Jay Cutler, while WR Terrell Owens makes his debut in front of the Bills' home crowd. Finally, at 10 p.m. ET, the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Diego Chargers in a matchup of teams that have each won their division title four of the past five seasons.
During the 2009 NFL preseason, NFL Network will televise a record 65 games –- up from the 54 shown in 2008. The preseason schedule, which is entirely in HD for the first time, also includes a record 12 live games and 97 encore telecasts so that no one will miss a game.
