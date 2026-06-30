NFL Network: QB Brendan Sorsby will sit out 2026, be eligible for 2027 NFL Draft

Sorsby, who played four collegiate seasons split between Indiana and Cincinnati before transferring to Texas Tech in January, appeared in 35 games with 7,208 passing yards, 60 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, plus another 22 scores and 1,295 yards on the ground.

After his gambling activity came to light following his transfer to play for the Red Raiders, Sorsby admitted himself into a residential treatment program for gambling addiction in April. The NCAA initially deemed him ineligible to play college football in 2026. A temporary injunction on June 8 then allowed him to serve a two-game suspension, but Sorsby shortly after became ineligible again by dropping his lawsuit against the NCAA with the intention to enter the supplemental draft.

The NFL, however, announced to teams on June 23 it would not to hold a supplemental draft, a right afforded to them by the current collective bargaining agreement. The Canadian Football League also announced on June 26 that it would not allow Sorsby to sign with any teams or be placed on their negotiation lists.

As part of Tuesday's decision to refrain from any further litigation, Sorsby also released a statement.

"There has been a lot of news about me out there and I want to share this statement to make sure things are clear," his statement read. "I accept 100% responsibility for my actions. I did not have control of my gambling problem and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could've happened to me. Because of this, I have been able get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery.

"The news about the supplemental draft changes nothing about my recovery journey -- I will continue to take it one day at a time. Focusing on making myself better throughout this process and making sure to share what I have learned and will continue to learn with others going forward. I am fully committed to being the best version of myself that I can be while getting ready for the 2027 draft. God makes no mistakes and I look forward to seeing the good that is to come from this."

The agreement by all parties to allow Sorsby to maintain eligibility for the '27 draft as he sits out the upcoming season, in effect, establishes a de facto one-year suspension at all levels of the game -- college, the NFL and the CFL.