NFL Network: NFL informs teams, Brendan Sorsby it won't hold supplemental draft in 2026

The NFL has informed clubs and Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby that it will not hold a supplemental draft this year, meaning Sorsby is ineligible to enter the league in 2026, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday.

The current collective bargaining agreement allows the league to decide whether to hold a supplemental draft or not.

"The League has not conducted such a draft for several years and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry," the NFL's management council said in a letter to Sorsby, obtained by Rapoport. "Your Petition -- filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions -- does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans. The issues presented by your Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League's core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented."

Sorsby's attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, however, stated that the league did not inform his client, who learned there would be no supplemental draft through the media.

"The NFL gave its letter purporting to deny Mr. Sorsby entry to the Supplemental Draft to the media before sending it to Mr. Sorsby," Kessler alleged in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "He learned that the NFL was not planning to hold a Supplemental Draft when the media reported it."

The NCAA had deemed Sorsby ineligible to play collegiate football in 2026, with court records showing that Sorsby had acknowledged making thousands of bets worth at least $90,000 while a student-athlete at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech. A temporary injunction on June 8, however, was set to allow him to serve a two-game suspension and play in 2026 before Sorsby eventually dropped his lawsuit with the intention of entering the supplemental draft.

Sorsby has spent four seasons at the college level -- two each at Indiana and Cincinnati, starting the past two seasons for the Bearcats. He threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 580 yards and nine scores at UC in 2025.