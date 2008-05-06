NFL Network files FCC complaint vs. Comcast as planned

Published: May 06, 2008 at 11:08 AM

NEW YORK -- NFL Network filed its complaint Tuesday with the Federal Communications Commission against cable TV giant Comcast.

The network announced April 17 that it had served Comcast with the required notice of its intent to file a complaint. NFL Network is accusing the nation's largest cable operator of discriminatory and anticompetitive treatment in violation of the Cable Act of 1992.

The two sides have been feuding over Comcast's decision to place NFL Network on a premium sports tier that customers must pay extra to receive. NFL Network contends in the complaint that Comcast is engaging in discriminatory and anticompetitive conduct because it includes less-popular national sports channels it owns, Versus and Golf Channel, on a basic tier.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

