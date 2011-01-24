NFL Network 'Field Pass' Schedule

Published: Jan 24, 2011 at 08:09 AM

NFL Network's "Field Pass" Schedule & Special Playoff Programming Update

Monday, January 24

10:00 PM ET NFL Replay:Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers*(From Week 15 - Dec. 20, 2009)* Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 503 yards and found Mike Wallace in the end zone as time expired to give the Steelers a 37-36 victory over the Green Bay Packers - Packers at Steelers game center

Tuesday, January 25

» 9:00 PM ET Special Full Game Re-Air:New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh running back Rashard Mendenhall rushed for 121 yards and one touchdown as the Steelers halted a furious late rally by the New York Jets to win 24-19 and advance to their third Super Bowl in six years - Jets at Steelers game center

» 1:00 AM ET Special Full Game Re-Air:Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers ran for a touchdown and defensive tackle B.J. Raji returned an interception for a score as the Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 21-14 to advance to Super Bowl XLV - Packers at Bears game center

Wednesday, January 26

» 9:00 PM ET NFL Replay:New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
A 75-minute, condensed replay of the AFC Championship Game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

» 10:15 PM ET NFL Replay:Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
A 75-minute, condensed replay of the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Thursday, January 27

» 9:00 PM ET Sound FX:Championship Sunday
Best of the on-field sights and sounds from Championship Sunday, including Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings.

» 9:30 PM ET* Best of Sound FX:*Jerome Bettis
The best on-field sights and sounds of former Pittsburgh running back Jerome Bettis.

» 10:00 PM ET NFL Films Presents:Sounds of the Season
A compilation of the best wired sights and sounds of the year.

» 10:30 PM ET America's Game:2008 Pittsburgh Steelers
Re-live the 2008 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, which ended with a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

NFL Replay offers an exclusive look at the previous week's games in a condensed, 75-minute, high-octane format. With the use of bonus NFL Films and NFL Network footage, including never-before-seen camera angles and coaches' commentary, combined with exclusive wired sound from the field, locker rooms and sidelines, viewers will experience the game like never before.

Both 75-minute NFL Replay programs are a part of the new "Field Pass" block airing every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00-11:00 PM ET. "Field Pass" takes fans inside the game like never before with exclusive NFL Films footage and sound. Following NFL Replay at 10:30 PM ET is Sound FX featuring a "best of" theme highlighting an NFL great on Tuesday nights and a compilation of the sound from the previous Sunday's games on Wednesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons sign former Bears DL Eddie Goldman to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line with a veteran addition Wednesday, signing Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. Safety Brad Hawkins and punter Dom Maggio were released in corresponding moves.

news

NFL community reacts to Panthers' trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was finally traded Wednesday, when the Browns agreed to send the fifth-year quarterback to the Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. Players, current and former, from around the NFL reacted to the blockbuster move.

news

Baker Mayfield, first pick of 2018 NFL Draft, traded: Ranking the top five classes from that year

Now that Baker Mayfield, the first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, has been traded to the Panthers, Chad Reuter looks back at that year's class. With the benefit of hindsight, which teams had the best hauls?

news

Browns trading Baker Mayfield to Panthers for 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick

The Browns and Panthers have agreed to a trade that sends Baker Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (which can become a fourth-round selection), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW