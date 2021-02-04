NFL Network celebrates Black History Month with expansive programming lineup

Provided below are more details on all of NFL Network's new programming airing throughout Black History Month:

Game Changer (Super Bowl Sunday) – Premiering on Sunday, February 7 during the Super Bowl Sunday edition of NFL GameDay Morning at 9:00 AM ET, Game Changer features Black celebrities, political figures and other icons discussing the significance and role of the Black quarterback in America, how the journey of the Black quarterback mirrors the strides and struggle of Black men and women in America over the past 50 years, and what the recent "rise of the Black quarterback" means in context to where the country stands now. Those lending their voices include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Doug Williams and former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, as well as other voices from entertainment, journalism and civil rights including Anthony Anderson, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Cedric The Entertainer, Wayne Brady, Jemele Hill, Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Michael Vick: The Bridge Between (Wednesday, February 10) – Premiering on Wednesday, February 10, Michael Vick: The Bridge Between is a visual essay penned by the former Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick in which he shares his thoughts on the state of the Black quarterback in 2021 and his role as the bridge between Black quarterback pioneers and those playing the game today.

NFL Total Access: Say Their Stories (Monday, February 15) – A special edition of NFL Network's signature show NFL Total Access airs on Monday, February 15 at 8:00 PM ET. Hosted by MJ Acosta-Ruiz, the one-hour special showcases some of the most powerful "Say Their Stories" features from over the course of the past season. Additionally, Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter - hosts of the Huddle and Flow Podcast - join the show.

NFL 360: 2021 Black History Month Special (Sunday, February 21) – On Sunday, February 21 at 8:00 PM ET, a new episode of NFL 360 premieres, dedicated to celebrating Black History Month.