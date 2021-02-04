NFL Network celebrates Black History Month with expansive programming lineup

NFL Network is set to celebrate Black History Month with a wide array of programming dedicated to honoring the iconic people, stories, and events that have shaped the NFL, beginning on Super Bowl Sunday, February 7.
During the week of February 15, NFL Network will air a three-hour block of programming in primetime (starting at 8:00 P.M. ET). This will begin with a special edition of NFL Total Access hosted by MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Steve Wyche and Patrick Claybon and will showcase some of the most powerful "Say Their Stories" features from over the course of the past season. Additional programming highlights each night on NFL Network include The Super Bowl That Wasn't, NFL 360 – Fritz Pollard: A Forgotten Man, Breaking Ground: A Story of HBCU Football and the NFL, relevant editions of A Football Life, and more.
The week culminates with an all-day marathon of programming on Sunday, February 21, beginning at 6:00 A.M. ET, which includes the premieres of NFL 360: 2021 Black History Month Special at 8:00 P.M. ET and NFL Roundtables: Field Generals at 9:00 P.M. ET.
Provided below are more details on all of NFL Network's new programming airing throughout Black History Month:
Game Changer (Super Bowl Sunday) – Premiering on Sunday, February 7 during the Super Bowl Sunday edition of NFL GameDay Morning at 9:00 AM ET, Game Changer features Black celebrities, political figures and other icons discussing the significance and role of the Black quarterback in America, how the journey of the Black quarterback mirrors the strides and struggle of Black men and women in America over the past 50 years, and what the recent "rise of the Black quarterback" means in context to where the country stands now. Those lending their voices include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Doug Williams and former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, as well as other voices from entertainment, journalism and civil rights including Anthony Anderson, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Cedric The Entertainer, Wayne Brady, Jemele Hill, Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson.
Michael Vick: The Bridge Between (Wednesday, February 10) – Premiering on Wednesday, February 10, Michael Vick: The Bridge Between is a visual essay penned by the former Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick in which he shares his thoughts on the state of the Black quarterback in 2021 and his role as the bridge between Black quarterback pioneers and those playing the game today.
NFL Total Access: Say Their Stories (Monday, February 15) – A special edition of NFL Network's signature show NFL Total Access airs on Monday, February 15 at 8:00 PM ET. Hosted by MJ Acosta-Ruiz, the one-hour special showcases some of the most powerful "Say Their Stories" features from over the course of the past season. Additionally, Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter - hosts of the Huddle and Flow Podcast - join the show.
NFL 360: 2021 Black History Month Special (Sunday, February 21) – On Sunday, February 21 at 8:00 PM ET, a new episode of NFL 360 premieres, dedicated to celebrating Black History Month.
NFL Roundtables: Field Generals (Sunday, February 21) – Trailblazing quarterbacks Doug Williams, James Harris, Warren Moon and Michael Vick sit down to discuss their hardships and triumphs of being a Black quarterback in the NFL. The 30-minute show premieres Sunday, February 21 at 9:00 PM ET.