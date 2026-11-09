NFL Network: Cardinals' Gardner Minshew likely needs season-ending elbow surgery; Carson Beck in line to start

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew is seeking additional medical opinions to confirm that he will likely need season-ending surgery on a torn UCL in his throwing arm, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Should Minshew require surgery that puts him on the bench for the duration of the 2026 campaign, third-round rookie Carson Beck would be in line to start in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams and moving forward.

Though two undrafted rookies have made starts this season -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jalon Daniels and Baltimore Ravens' Joe Fagnano -- Beck would become the first signal-caller from the 2026 draft class to make a start, ahead of first-rounders Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson.

Minshew's injury continues a period of constant change in Arizona. The Cardinals completed a trade sending Jacoby Brissett, the team's starter for the first eight games, to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. Three days later, they could be on to QB No. 3.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.