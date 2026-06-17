NFL Network: Vita Vea sitting out Buccaneers workouts is contract-related

A two-time Pro Bowler, Vea manhandles offensive linemen in the middle of the Bucs' defense. He's a one-man run-game destroyer and can still generate penetration, earning 35 career sacks. Sans the big man, the Tampa defense would be in a sore spot.

It remains to be seen whether the Bucs have an appetite for an extension for the veteran nose tackle, or how long such a deal might be. A short-term extension that leapfrogs Vea up nearer the top of his position but doesn't break the bank long-term could make sense for both sides.