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NFL Network: Vita Vea sitting out Buccaneers workouts is contract-related

Published: Jun 17, 2026 at 06:17 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Baker Mayfield isn't the only Buccaneer searching for a new deal.

Vita Vea has been sitting out of practices, including mandatory minicamp. The defensive tackle's lack of participation is contract-related, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

The 31-year-old Vea is entering the final year of his four-year, $71 million extension signed early in 2022. He's set to make $17 million in base salary with zero guaranteed money. Vea's $17.75 million per-year average ranks 19th among interior defenders. Nine of those players are earning $24-plus million per season, topped by Chris Jones at $31.75 million.

Coach Todd Bowles brushed aside a question about Vea on Tuesday, noting that the veteran was healthy, but mentioned nothing of a contract dispute.

"We don't need to see him right now," Bowles said, via Joe Bucs Fan.

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A two-time Pro Bowler, Vea manhandles offensive linemen in the middle of the Bucs' defense. He's a one-man run-game destroyer and can still generate penetration, earning 35 career sacks. Sans the big man, the Tampa defense would be in a sore spot.

It remains to be seen whether the Bucs have an appetite for an extension for the veteran nose tackle, or how long such a deal might be. A short-term extension that leapfrogs Vea up nearer the top of his position but doesn't break the bank long-term could make sense for both sides.

If a deal doesn't get done by training camp in late July, the question is whether Vea will conduct a hold-in that is a bit louder.

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