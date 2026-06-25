NFL Network: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers still not close on extension; Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs deals priorities for respective teams

There is no shortage of big-money extensions being worked and speculated on at this time of year.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and elite running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson are among the most intriguing potentially in the works.
While new market-setting deals are a matter of if, not when, for Robinson and Gibbs, Mayfield and the Buccaneers continue to be on a different page, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday on NFL Network's The Insiders.
Mayfield, 31, let it be known at the top of the month that parties were "not anywhere close" to a long-term arrangement ahead of the final season on his contract. That remains true in late June, per Pelissero.
The two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller also went on the record that the deadline for an extension was training camp, which kicks off July 30 for the Bucs. With Mayfield choosing to focus solely on prepping for the season and then his play thereafter, he would be staring at a potential franchise tag or free agency after the 2026 campaign concludes.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has resurrected his career during three seasons as the Bucs starter from 2023-2025. Both of his Pro Bowl selections have come with Tampa, though 2025 was the Buccaneers' first losing season with Mayfield under center. As he played through nagging injuries, Mayfield's 3,694 yards and 26 touchdown passes were lows for his time in Tampa.
Still, it's easy to argue he's underpaid when it comes to franchise quarterbacks.
Averaging $33.33 million on his current three-year, $100 million deal, Mayfield is smackdab in the middle of the road at 16th in average annual salary for QBs.
While Mayfield is trying to move up from the middle, Robinson and Gibbs are seemingly locks to reset the RB markets.
Getting extensions worked out with the talented backs are priorities for the Lions and Falcons, Pelissero reported.
However, there could be a waiting game carrying on with both franchises. Whomever comes to the table first is likely to be surpassed shortly thereafter. Hence it could be better (aka cheaper) for Atlanta or Detroit to get to an agreement done first, while Gibbs or Robinson are likely to get the bigger payday if they sign second.
It's fitting the two are tied together, as Robinson was taken eighth overall in the 2023 first round and Gibbs was picked at 12th.
Gibbs, 24, has gone to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons and racked up an eye-popping 5,029 scrimmage yards and 49 scrimmage touchdowns.
The 24-year-old Robinson has been a Pro Bowler twice, an All-Pro last season, and has tallied 5,648 scrimmage yards and 34 TDs.
Big numbers have been a byproduct for Gibbs and Robinson on the field throughout their tenures. They'll follow into their bank accounts now.
Currently, the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley ($41 million total value; $20.6 million average annual value), the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey ($38 million; $19 million) and the Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane ($64 million; $16 million) are the standard bearers in average annual salary. Jeremiyah Love, meanwhile, recently received a position record $53.02 million guaranteed after the Arizona Cardinals picked him third overall in 2026.
Just how high Robinson and Gibbs' dollars will go remains to be seen.