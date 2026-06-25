NFL Network: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers still not close on extension; Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs deals priorities for respective teams

There is no shortage of big-money extensions being worked and speculated on at this time of year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and elite running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson are among the most intriguing potentially in the works.

While new market-setting deals are a matter of if, not when, for Robinson and Gibbs, Mayfield and the Buccaneers continue to be on a different page, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday on NFL Network's The Insiders.

Mayfield, 31, let it be known at the top of the month that parties were "not anywhere close" to a long-term arrangement ahead of the final season on his contract. That remains true in late June, per Pelissero.

The two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller also went on the record that the deadline for an extension was training camp, which kicks off July 30 for the Bucs. With Mayfield choosing to focus solely on prepping for the season and then his play thereafter, he would be staring at a potential franchise tag or free agency after the 2026 campaign concludes.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has resurrected his career during three seasons as the Bucs starter from 2023-2025. Both of his Pro Bowl selections have come with Tampa, though 2025 was the Buccaneers' first losing season with Mayfield under center. As he played through nagging injuries, Mayfield's 3,694 yards and 26 touchdown passes were lows for his time in Tampa.

Still, it's easy to argue he's underpaid when it comes to franchise quarterbacks.