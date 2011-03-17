NFL Network and NFL.com schedule through 3/22

The latest edition of "The Rich Eisen Podcast" is now available for download on NFL.com and iTunes. The first guest on the episode is* Sports Illustrated's*Peter King, who gives his thoughts on the NFL-NFLPA negotiations last week, what lies ahead on the labor front and discusses the NFL Draft in April. Following King, Washington quarterback and a top prospect heading into the draft, Jake Locker, stops by in-studio to talk with Eisen. Locker talks about the decision he made to return to Washington for his senior year last season, the prospect of playing for the hometown Seattle Seahawks and the pre-draft experience. Wrapping up this edition of the podcast is NFL Network analyst Marshall Faulk, who reveals his thoughts on being selected as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2011 and the upcoming process leading up to the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio in August.