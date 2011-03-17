NFL Network and NFL.com schedule through 3/22

NFL NETWORK & NFL.COM PROGRAMMING NOTES (3/16 - 3/22)
TOP PROSPECTS MARCELL DAREUS, PRINCE AMUKAMARA
& CAMERON JORDAN IN-STUDIO THIS WEEK
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to Chat With Fans on NFL.com
Friday, March 18 at 2 p.m. ET
NFL Network Analyst Mike Mayock Unveils Top 32 Draft Prospects
Chicago Rush Hosts Philadelphia Soul on "Arena Football Friday"
on March 18 at 8 p.m. ET
*Alabama DT Marcell Dareus, Nebraska CB Prince Amukamara & California DE Cameron Jordan Live In-Studio This Week*
Marcell Dareus (Alabama), Prince Amukamara (Nebraska) and Cameron Jordan (California) are the latest NFL Draft prospects to stop by the NFL Network studios this week.
Dareus, the No.1 draft prospect according to NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock, will be in-studio on Thursday, March 17 for NFL Total Access at 7:00 PM ET, while Amukamara (Mayock's No. 9 prospect) will appear live Thursday's edition of Path to the Draft at 6:00 PM ET. Jordan (Mayock's No. 15 prospect) will be in on Friday, March 18 on Path to the Draft at 6:00 PM ET and NFL Total Access at 7:00 PM ET. Each player will discuss their experience in college, the pre-draft process and what makes them top prospects for next month's NFL Draft.
Below are related video links:
Analysts Michael Lombardi, Charles Davis and Charley Casserly discuss Marcell Dareus' performance at Alabama's Pro Day: Dareus' Pro Day
Path to the Draft re-airs at 10:00 PM ET (7:00 PM PT) and NFL Total Access at 11:00 PM ET (8:00 PM PT).
NFL Network Draft Analyst Mike Mayock Unveils his Top 32 Draft Prospects - Alabama DT Marcell Dareus is No. 1
NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock recently unveiled his list of the top 32 draft prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft. Called "the best draft analyst in the business" by ProFootballTalk.com, Mayock names Alabama defensive tackle Marcell Dareus his No. 1 draft prospect, followed by Texas A&M linebacker Von Miller, LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson, Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green and Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert.
To emphasize, this is NOT a mock draft. Rather, it is simply a list of Mayock's top 32 draft prospects.
Below are video links to Mayock unveiling his list on Path to the Draft:
Florida Offensive Lineman Mike Pouncey, UCLA Safety Rahim Moore and Boston College Offensive Tackle Anthony Castonzo Profiled on Path to the Draft This Week
NFL Network's "Path to Primetime" 2011 NFL Draft coverage continues with the fifth season of Path to the Draft, which airs Monday through Friday at 6:00 PM ET up until the 2011 NFL Draft April 28-30. With news reports, one-on-one interviews, player rankings and exclusive mock drafts, Path to the Draft is the go-to destination for the most in-depth NFL Draft coverage.
NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock headlines Path to the Draft's extensive roster of analysts, which includes draft analyst Charles Davis, former NFL front office executive Michael Lombardi, former NFL playerBrian Baldinger and former NFL general manager Charley Casserly. Paul Burmeister and Fran Charles rotate as hosts.
On Thursday, March 17, Mayock will be at the Missouri Pro Day, providing reports on NFL Draft prospects Blaine Gabbert and Aldon Smith following their workouts.
Path to the Draft also includes daily "First Draft" features on the top prospects. This week's episodes will profile:
Next week, "First Draft" will profile Alabama defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (Monday) and Notre Dame tight end Kyle Rudolph (Tuesday).
Below are video links to segments from Monday and Tuesday's editions of Path to the Draft:
Chicago Rush Host Philadelphia Soul on "Arena Football Friday" on March 18 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network
The second season of NFL Network's Arena Football League (AFL) "Arena Football Friday" broadcasts continues on Friday, March 18 at 8:00 PM ET when the Philadelphia Soul travel to take on the Chicago Rush. Paul Burmeister provides the play-by-play while Tom Waddle serves as game analyst live from Allstate Arena. Anthony Herron serves as sideline reporter.
In the opening game of the season, the Soul (1-0) defeated the Pittsburgh Power 58-52 in overtime in a game that was shown on NFL Network. Philadelphia wide receiver Donovan Morgan was named Russell Athletic Offensive Player of the Week after totaling 191 all-purpose yards and scoring six touchdowns in the Soul's win.
The Rush (1-0) defeated the Milwaukee Mustangs 49-41 on the road to open their 2011 season.
NFL Network's "Arena Football Friday" telecasts are slated for 8:00 PM ET. Below is a schedule of the games that will be shown on NFL Network:
Date - Teams
March 25 - Spokane Shock vs. Iowa Barnstormers
April 1 - Jacksonville Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Storm
April 8 - Dallas Vigilantes vs. Georgia Force
April 15 - Tampa Bay Storm vs. Philadelphia Soul
April 22 - Kansas City Command vs. Chicago Rush
May 1* - Orlando Predators vs. Jacksonville Sharks
May 6 - Tampa Bay Storm vs. Orlando Predators
May 13 - Tulsa Talons vs. New Orleans Voodoo
May 20 - Arizona Rattlers vs. New Orleans Voodoo
May 27 - Utah Blaze vs. Iowa Barnstormers
June 3 - Jacksonville Sharks vs. New Orleans Voodoo
June 10 - Philadelphia Soul vs. Spokane Shock
June 17 - Orlando Predators vs. Tampa Bay Storm
June 24 - Kansas City Command vs. Utah Blaze
July 1 - Pittsburgh Power vs. Orlando Predators
July 8 - Cleveland Gladiators vs. Philadelphia Soul
July 15 - Pittsburgh Power vs. Cleveland Gladiators
July 22 - Spokane Shock vs. Jacksonville Sharks
*This game is tape delayed from Saturday to air on Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 PM ET due to the NFL Draft on NFL Network
All AFL games on NFL Network will be telecast in high definition and feature special in-game audio techniques that capture the high-scoring action and fast-paced intensity that is the hallmark of the AFL.
Latest Edition of "The Rich Eisen Podcast" Available for Download on NFL.com and iTunes - Features Peter King
The latest edition of "The Rich Eisen Podcast" is now available for download on NFL.com and iTunes. The first guest on the episode is* Sports Illustrated's*Peter King, who gives his thoughts on the NFL-NFLPA negotiations last week, what lies ahead on the labor front and discusses the NFL Draft in April. Following King, Washington quarterback and a top prospect heading into the draft, Jake Locker, stops by in-studio to talk with Eisen. Locker talks about the decision he made to return to Washington for his senior year last season, the prospect of playing for the hometown Seattle Seahawks and the pre-draft experience. Wrapping up this edition of the podcast is NFL Network analyst Marshall Faulk, who reveals his thoughts on being selected as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2011 and the upcoming process leading up to the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio in August.
Below are select quotes from this edition:
"I really believe that if they had 24 more hours, there was going to be a good chance that a deal would come. Now I don't think it was a great chance. I don't think it was 80 percent. But I think it would have been 40-60, 50-50, because the NFL moved a lot on Friday." - Peter King on the labor negotiations
"He's one of those guys [where] he's such a good guy, he sort of grows on you and you can see him leading your team. You can see him as a guy to hand the reigns to. He has a lot of Sam Bradford tendencies. He's just a good guy who's worked hard his whole life." - Peter King on Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert
"I'm very proud of it. I was able to accomplish a lot of things with our football team that I had set out to when I signed my national letter of intent. I was able to graduate from the University of Washington, we went to a bowl game, finished third in the Pac-10 and, like I said, accomplished things that I'll be able to keep with me for the rest of my life." - Jake Locker on if the decision to return for his senior year was the right decision
THIS WEEK ON NFL.COM
Wednesday, March 16
CHAT: Charles Davis (4:00 PM ET)
Thursday, March 17
CHAT: Jason La Canfora (12 NOON ET)
CHAT: Bucky Brooks (2:00 PM ET)
Friday, March 18
CHAT: Vic Carucci (12 NOON ET)
CHAT: Roger Goodell (2:00 PM ET)
DAY-BY-DAY PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE (all times listed are ET)
Wednesday, March 16
4:00 PM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 5
4:30 PM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 6
5:00 PM -* NFL Films Presents: Traveling Many Miles
5:30 PM - *NFL Films Presents: Kicking Game
6:00 PM - Path to the Draft - LIVE *7:00 PM - NFL Total Access*
*8:00 PM - *Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #100-91
9:00 PM - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #90-81
10:00 PM -* Path to the Draft
11:00 PM - *NFL Total Access
Thursday, March 17
11:00 AM - Path to the Draft (Wednesday)
12 NOON - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #100-91
1:00 PM - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #90-81
2:00 PM - Path to the Draft (Wednesday)
3:00 PM - Super Bowl XIII:Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys
3:30 PM - Super Bowl XIV:Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams
4:00 PM - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #100-91
5:00 PM -* Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #90-81
6:00 PM - *Path to the Draft - LIVE
7:00 PM -* NFL Total Access<* /b>
8:00 PM - NFL's Top 10: Elusive Runners
9:00 PM - NFL's Top 10: Games with Names
10:00 PM - Path to the Draft
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access*
Friday, March 18
11:00 AM - Path to the Draft (Thursday)
12 NOON -* NFL's Top 10: Elusive Runners
1:00 PM - *NFL's Top 10: Games with Names
2:00 PM - Path to the Draft (Thursday)
3:00 PM - Super Bowl XV:Oakland Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
3:30 PM - Super Bowl XVI:San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
4:00 PM - NFL's Top 10: Elusive Runners
5:00 PM - NFL's Top 10: Games with Names
6:00 PM - Path to the Draft - LIVE
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access
8:00 PM - Arena Football Friday: Philadelphia Soul vs. Chicago Rush - LIVE
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access
Saturday, March 19
8:00 AM - Path to the Draft (Friday)
9:00 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 5
9:30 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 6
10:00 AM - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #100-91
11:00 AM - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #90-81
12 NOON - Path to the Draft (Monday)
1:00 PM - Path to the Draft (Tuesday)
2:00 PM - Path to the Draft (Wednesday)
3:00 PM - Path to the Draft (Thursday)
4:00 PM - Path to the Draft (Friday)
5:00 PM - NFL's Top 10: Elusive Runners
6:00 PM - NFL's Top 10: Games with Names
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access
8:00 PM - America's Game: 2003 New England Patriots
9:00 PM - America's Game: 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10:00 PM - America's Game: 2001 New England Patriots
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access
Sunday, March 20
8:00 AM - NFL's Top 10: Pass Rushers
9:00 AM - NFL's Top 10: Biggest Upsets
10:00 AM - NFL's Top 10: Elusive Runners
11:00 AM -NFL's Top 10: Games with Names
12 NOON - Sound FX: Ray Lewis
12:30 PM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 2
1:00 PM - NFL Replay Real-Time: 2010, Week 2
2:00 PM - America's Game: Missing Rings: 1969 Minnesota Vikings
3:00 PM - America's Game: Missing Rings: 1981 San Diego Chargers
4:00 PM - America's Game: Missing Rings: 1988 Cincinnati Bengals
5:00 PM - America's Game: Missing Rings: 1990 Buffalo Bills
6:00 PM - America's Game: Missing Rings: 1998 Minnesota Vikings
7:00 PM - NFL's Top 10: Biggest Upsets
8:00 PM - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #80-71
9:00 PM - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #70-61
10:00 PM - NFL's Top 10: Elusive Runners
11:00 PM - NFL's Top 10: Games with Names
Monday, March 21
6:00 AM -NFL's Top 10: Elusive Runners
7:00 AM - NFL's Top 10: Games with Names
8:00 AM - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #80-71
9:00 AM - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #70-61
10:00 AM - NFL Football Follies: Elusive Runners
11:00 AM - NFL Football Follies: Games with Names
12 NOON - Sound FX: Steve Young
12:30 PM - NFL Replay:New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins - Week 3, 2010
1:45 PM - NFL Replay:Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints - Week 3, 2010
3:00 PM - NFL Replay:Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears - Week 3, 2010
4:15 PM - NFL Replay:San Diego Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks - Week 3, 2010
5:30 PM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 3
6:00 PM -* Path to the Draft - LIVE
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access
8:00 PM - *America's Game: 1987 Washington Redskins
9:00 PM - America's Game: 1988 San Francisco 49ers
10:00 PM - Path to the Draft
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access
Tuesday, March 22
11:00 AM - Path to the Draft (Monday)
12 NOON - America's Game: 1987 Washington Redskins
1:00 PM - America's Game: 1988 San Francisco 49ers
2:00 PM - Path to the Draft (Monday)
3:00 PM - Super Bowl XVII:Washington Redskins vs. Miami Dolphins
3:30 PM - Super Bowl XVIII: Los Angeles Raiders vs. Washington Redskins
4:00 PM - America's Game: 1987 Washington Redskins
5:00 PM - America's Game: 1988 San Francisco 49ers
6:00 PM - Path to the Draft - LIVE
7:00 PM -* NFL Total Access
8:00 PM - *Sound FX: 2010, Week 7
8:30 PM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 8
9:00 PM - NFL Films Presents: Ups & Downs of Football
9:30 PM - NFL Films Presents:Andy Reid
10:00 PM - Path to the Draft
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access