NFL Network and NFL.com programming notes

NFL Network & NFL.com programming notes (2/9-2/15)
Sound FX marathon from 2010 season featuring exclusive NFL Films miked sound Saturday & Sunday
Sound FX Marathon Beginning on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 a.m. ET
Re-live the 2010 NFL season with a Sound FX marathon beginning on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 a.m..
On Saturday, Sound FX shows feature the best on-field sounds and sights of some of the NFL's greatest and more entertaining players and coaches. Highlights include:
New York head coach Rex Ryan and the Jets defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Day:Jets Thanksgiving Day video
Get inside the mind of one of the NFL's top quarterbacks - Colts quarterback Peyton Manning: Peyton Manning video
Minnesota quarterback Brett Favre and the Vikings face the Miami Dolphins in Week 2: Week 2 Vikings and Dolphins video
On Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. recap the 2010 NFL season with a compilation of the best sights and sounds from each week of the season. Highlights include:
Re-live the Philadelphia Eagles' dramatic fourth quarter come-from-behind win over the New York Giants in Week 15: Sound FX Eagles comeback video
Rookie quarterback Tim Tebow leads the Broncos to a win over the Texans in his second start: Sound FX Tebow video The NFL's longest rivals - Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears - meet with a Super Bowl berth on the line in the NFC Championship Game: Sound FX NFC Championship video
AFC East division rivals New England Patriots and New York Jets face off at the New Meadowlands Stadium, while Peyton Manning and Eli Manning meet in Indianapolis in Week 2:Best from Week 2 video
The Chicago Bears host the New York Jets, while the New York Giants travel to face the Green Bay Packers in a race for playoff spots in Week 16: Best from Week 16 video
For a complete schedule of the Sound FX marathon, please see the programming schedule at the bottom.
Super Bowl XLV Related Programming Throughout the Week, Beginning Tonight at 8 p.m. with NFL Replay of Packers Win Over the Steelers
Throughout the week NFL Network provides Super Bowl XLV related programming, beginning tonight at 8 p.m.. Watch a two-hour replay of the Green Bay Packers' 31-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to capture their fourth Super Bowl title. Immediately following at 10 p.m., enjoy the best on-field sights and sounds of all 45 Super Bowls with an updated edition of Sound FX: Best of the Super Bowls. On Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m., Sound FX: Super Bowl XLV premieres, including special wired sound from Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings and linebacker Clay Matthews.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
8:00 PM - NFL Replay:Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
10:00 PM - Sound FX: Best of Super Bowls [Updated] - http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-films-sound-efx/09000d5d81dd373f/SoundFX-Best-of-Super-Bowl-Sounds
Thursday, February 10
12 NOON - NFL Replay:Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
8:00 PM - Sound FX:Super Bowl XLV - Premiere
Friday, February 11
12 NOON - Sound FX:Super Bowl XLV
3:30 PM - Sound FX: Best of Super Bowls [Updated]
Packers WR Greg Jennings, Troy Aikman and Actor Matthew Perry on the Latest Edition of 'The Rich Eisen Podcast,' Now Available on NFL.com and iTunes
The latest edition of "The Rich Eisen Podcast" is now available for download on NFL.com and iTunes. Following Super Bowl XLV in which the Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 at Cowboys Stadium, "The Rich Eisen Podcast" wraps up the 2010 NFL season. First up is Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings, who caught two touchdown passes in the Super Bowl to lead Green Bay to a fourth Super Bowl title. Jennings recaps the Packers' win, explains what it is like playing with Aaron Rodgers and the reception the team received from the fans upon their return to Green Bay as Super Bowl champions. Next up, the man who called the game for Fox, Troy Aikman, gives Eisen his take on Super Bowl XLV and his own experience playing in the Super Bowl as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Finally, star of the new comedy "Mr. Sunshine" on ABC, Matthew Perry, talks about his new show, as well as Super Bowl XLV and his beloved New England Patriots.
Below are select quotes from this week's episode:
"No disrespect and not trying to downplay and negate the running game, but when you have a guy who's having the confidence and who's riding such a high on his arm like we were riding, just give him the ball and let him make plays." - Greg Jennings on Super Bowl XLV MVP Aaron Rodgers
"He was probably more disappointed that he wasn't going to be able to finish, simply because when you have a guy, a veteran guy who's thrown everything out there in the line of fire and he can't compete…that's a hard pill to swallow." - Greg Jennings on Charles Woodson, who broke his collarbone in the first half
"They earned the right to win that game, and I thought it was pretty fitting for the Packers to win without Donald Driver, without Charles Woodson on the field, considering all that they had overcome throughout the season." - Troy Aikman on the Green Bay Packers
For more information on "The Rich Eisen Podcast," please visit http://richeisen.nfl.com or go to iTunes to download the latest episode.
It was a long season. 150 days. 265 games. A summer's optimism giving way to winter's decay, leaving just two teams standing.
It was a long season for the Steelers and the Packers. But, while cheese heads around the land rejoice in their record 13th NFL Championship and welcome the Lombardi Trophy back to Lambeau after a 14-year absence, Steeler Nation and 30 other teams are already thinking how long it will take for September to return.
It was a long season. Though, it won't be long before a new one begins. But before we look ahead, we look back. And because there aren't enough words to describe the Super Bowl or what it takes to endure the long road there - and win it - The NFL Season: A Biography Presented by SAP shows you just how impactful this game is, when football's grand finale took over North Texas this past Sunday.
Team USA vs. The World Game on NFL Network Friday, Feb. 11 at 4:30 p.m.
NFL Network broadcasts the second annual Team USA vs. The World football game on Friday, Feb 11 at 4:30 PM ET. The game was originally played on February 2 in Austin, Texas.
The U.S. Under-19 National team included 45 high school seniors representing 18 states and Washington D.C., while the World Team included athletes and coaches from 16 countries spanning five continents.
Team USA defeated the World, 21-14. Running back Joe Bergeron, who accepted a football scholarship offer from the University of Texas, earned Team USA MVP honors after rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
"Full Color Football" Returns on NFL Network on Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.
The highly acclaimed documentary series, Full Color Football, returns to NFL Network on Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.. Produced by NFL Films, Full Color Football chronicles the American Football League from its inception until its merger with the National Football League, and includes introductions by John Madden in which the Hall of Fame coach gives his insight on the AFL and what made it special.
8 p.m.- Episode 1: The New Frontier - A look at Lamar Hunt's radical idea born on an airplane to start the American Football League after the NFL refused his attempt to purchase a pro football franchise.
9 p.m. - Episode 2: Times They Are a Changin' - The newly created American Football League faces challenges drawing attention and recognition, but the Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers gain national fame.
10 p.m.- Episode 3: War and Peace - The AFL and NFL had "signing wars" when it came to signing and drafting college players, plus a deal with NBC boosts the league and makes a media star of Joe Namath, and the creation of the Super Bowl.
Day-by-Day programming schedule (all times listed are ET)
Wednesday, February 9
*2:00 PM - *NFL's Top 10:Super Bowl Performances
*3:00 PM - *America's Game: Missing Rings: 1990 Buffalo Bills
4:00 PM - America's Game: Missing Rings: 1998 Minnesota Vikings
5:00 PM - NFL's Top 10:Super Bowls
6:00 PM - NFL's Top 10: Teams That Didn't Win the Super Bowl
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access
8:00 PM - NFL Replay:Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
10:00 PM - Sound FX: Best of Super Bowls [Updated]
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access
Thursday, February 10
*12 NOON - *NFL Replay:Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
*2:00 PM - *Sound FX: Best of Super Bowls
3:00 PM - America's Game: Missing Rings: 1969 Minnesota Vikings
4:00 PM - America's Game: Missing Rings: 1988 Cincinnati Bengals
5:00 PM -* NFL Replay:Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
7:00 PM - *NFL Total Access
8:00 PM - Sound FX:Super Bowl XLV - Premiere
8:30 PM - NFL Films Presents: The Ultimate Ride
9:00 PM - NFL's Top 10: Things We Loved About the 2000s
10:00 PM - NFL's Top 10: Overtime Finishes
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access
Friday, February 11
12 NOON - Sound FX:Super Bowl XLV
12:30 PM - NFL's Top 10: Things We Loved About the 2000s
1:30 PM - NFL's Top 10: Overtime Finishes
2:30 PM - NFL's Top 10: Gutsiest Calls
3:30 PM - Sound FX: Best of Super Bowls [Updated]
4:30 PM - USA Football Game: USA vs. The World (From Feb. 2)
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access
8:00 PM - Full Color Football: Episode 1: The New Frontier
9:00 PM - Full Color Football: Episode 2: Times They Are a Changin'
10:00 PM - Full Color Football: Episode 3: War and Peace
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access
Saturday, February 12
6:00 AM - Sound FX: Terrell Owens
6:30 AM - Sound FX:Peyton Manning
7:00 AM - Sound FX: Chad Ochocinco
7:30 AM - Sound FX:Adrian Peterson
8:00 AM - Sound FX:Andy Reid
8:30 AM - Sound FX:Tony Romo
9:00 AM - Sound FX:Mike Singletary
9:30 AM - Sound FX: Steve Young
10:00 AM - Sound FX: Steve Mariucci
10:30 AM - Sound FX: Mike Holmgren
11:00 AM - Sound FX: John Randle
11:30 AM - Sound FX:Pete Carroll
12 NOON - Sound FX: Michael Strahan
12:30 PM - Sound FX: Jerome Bettis
1:00 PM - Sound FX:Peyton Manning
1:30 PM - Sound FX: Ray Lewis
2:00 PM - Sound FX:Rex Ryan
2:30 PM - Sound FX:Tony Romo
3:00 PM - Sound FX:Bill Belichick
3:30 PM - Sound FX: Bill Parcells
4:00 PM - Sound FX: Terrell Owens
4:30 PM - Sound FX: Brett Favre
5:00 PM - Sound FX:Peyton Manning
5:30 PM - Sound FX: Chad Ochocinco
6:00 PM - Sound FX:Adrian Peterson
6:30 PM - Sound FX:Andy Reid
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access
8:00 PM - Sound FX:John Harbaugh
8:30 PM - Sound FX: Ray Lewis
9:00 PM - Sound FX:Rex Ryan
9:30 PM - Sound FX: Chad Ochocinco
10:00 PM - Sound FX:Bill Belichick
10:30 PM - Sound FX:Peyton Manning
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access
12 MIDNIGHT- Sound FX: Michael Strahan
12:30 AM - Sound FX:Andy Reid
1:00 AM - Sound FX: Terrell Owens
1:30 AM - Sound FX: Mike Holmgren
2:00 AM - Sound FX: Jerome Bettis
2:30 AM - Sound FX: Brett Favre
3:00 AM - NFL Total Access
4:00 AM - Sound FX:Tony Romo
4:30 AM - Sound FX:Mike Singletary
5:00 AM - Sound FX:Pete Carroll
5:30 AM - Sound FX: Steve Young
Sunday, February 13
6:00 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 1
(Encore at 6:30 PM)
6:30 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 2
(Encore at 7:00 PM)
7:00 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 3
(Encore at 7:30 PM)
7:30 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 4
(Encore at 8:00 PM )
8:00 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 5
(Encore at 8:30 PM)
8:30 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 6
(Encore at 9:00 PM)
9:00 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 7
(Encore at 9:30 PM)
9:30 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 8
(Encore at 10:00 PM)
10:00 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 9
(Encore at 10:30 PM)
10:30 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 10
(Encore at 11:00 PM)
11:00 AM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 11
(Encore at 11:30 PM)
11:30 AM - Sound FX:Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets, Thanksgiving 2010
(Encore at 12 MIDNIGHT)
12:30 PM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 12
(Encore at 1:00 AM)
1:00 PM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 13
(Encore at 1:30 AM)
1:30 PM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 14
(Encore at 2:00 AM)
2:00 PM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 15
(Encore at 2:30 AM)
2:30 PM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 16
(Encore at 3:00 AM)
3:00 PM - Sound FX: 2010, Week 17
(Encore at 3:30 AM)
3:30 PM - Sound FX: 2010, Wild Card Weekend
(Encore at 4:00 AM)
4:00 PM - Sound FX: Divisional Round
(Encore at 4:30 AM)
4:30 PM - Sound FX: Championship Sunday
(Encore at 5:00 AM)
5:00 PM - Sound FX:Super Bowl XLV
(Encore at 5:30 AM)
5:30 PM - Sound FX: Best of Super Bowls [Updated]
Monday, February 14
*6:00 AM - *Full Color Football: Episode 1: The New Frontier
*7:00 AM - *Full Color Football: Episode 2: Times They Are a Changin'
8:00 AM - Full Color Football: Episode 3: War and Peace
9:00 AM - Sound FX: Ray Lewis
9:30 AM - Sound FX:Rex Ryan
10:00 AM - Sound FX:Tony Romo
10:30 AM - Sound FX:Bill Belichick
11:00 AM - Sound FX: Bill Parcells
11:30 AM - Sound FX: Terrell Owens
12 NOON - Sound FX: Brett Favre
12:30 PM - Sound FX:Peyton Manning
1:00 PM - Sound FX: Wild Card Weekend
1:30 PM - Sound FX: Divisional Round
2:00 PM - Sound FX: Championship Sunday
2:30 PM - Sound FX:Super Bowl
3:00 PM - Sound FX: Best of Super Bowls [Updated]
4:00 PM - Full Color Football: Episode 1: The New Frontier
5:00 PM - Full Color Football: Episode 2: Times They Are a Changin'
6:00 PM - Full Color Football: Episode 3: War and Peace
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access
8:00 PM - Greatest High School Football Rivalries: Union vs. Jenks - 2007
9:00 PM - Greatest High School Football Rivalries: Rockford vs. Muskegon - 2007
10:00 PM - Greatest High School Football Rivalries: Pahokee vs. Glades Central - 2008
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access
Tuesday, February 15
*12 NOON - *Greatest High School Football Rivalries: Union vs. Jenks - 2007
*1:00 PM - *Greatest High School Football Rivalries: Rockford vs. Muskegon - 2007
2:00 PM - Greatest High School Football Rivalries: Pahokee vs. Glades Central - 2008
3:00 PM - NFL Film Session - Black History Month: Gone! The Barry Sanders Story
4:00 PM - America's Game: 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers
5:00 PM - Greatest High School Football Rivalries: Rockford vs. Muskegon - 2007
6:00 PM - Greatest High School Football Rivalries: Union vs. Jenks - 2007
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access
8:00 PM - Sound FX: Best of 2010 Season [Updated]
9:00 PM - Sound FX:Super Bowl XLV
9:30 PM - NFL Films Presents:Super Bowl XLV Recap
10:00 PM - NFL Films Presents: Sounds of the Season
10:30 PM - NFL Films Presents: The Doctors Are In
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access