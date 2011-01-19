NFL Network and NFL.com program highlights for 1/19-1/25

NFL NETWORK & NFL.COM PROGRAMMING NOTES (1/19 - 1/25)
SPECIAL SIX-HOUR CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY EDITION OF NFL GAMEDAY MORNING WITH SANDERS, THEISMANN, WARNER, WOODSON, MORA & BILLICK ADDED
Sanders, Faulk, Sapp and Mariucci Preview Championship Sunday on No Huddle: The Road to Dallas Presented By Mercedes-Benz Thursday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 PM ET
"Path to Primetime" Kicks Off with Debut of East-West Shrine Game on NFL Network Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 PM ET
THIS WEEK ON NFL GAMEDAY MORNING: Special Six-Hour Championship Sunday Edition on Jan. 23 at 9:00 AM ET
NFL GameDay Morning on NFL Network is the go-to destination for all the news and top-notch analysis on Championship Sunday, January 22 at 9:00 AM ET. In a special six-hour edition, NFL GDM host Rich Eisen and analystsMarshall Faulk, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin and Warren Sapp are joined by NFL Network analysts and Super Bowl winners Rod Woodson, Kurt Warner, Deion Sanders and Joe Theismann, who will be on the "Super Bowl" set to preview the Conference Championship games. Former head coaches Brian Billick and Jim Mora are also part of the expanded Championship coverage providing a coaching perspective from "The Coaches" set.
Immediately following the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, Paul Burmeister, Jamie Dukes and Tom Waddle provide postgame analysis on a four-hour NFL GameDay Scoreboard.
Additionally, NFL Network reporters provide reports from the following locations:
Following the AFC Championship Game between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Eisen, Sanders, Mariucci and Irvin re-convene for NFL GameDay Final at 10:00 PM ET to provide game highlights, post-game interviews and analysis, as well as the first preview of Super Bowl XLV.
No Huddle: The Road to Dallas Presented by Mercedes-BenzPreviews Championship Sunday on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 PM ET
No Huddle: The Road to Dallas Presented by Mercedes-Benz, a weekly roundtable show in which NFL Network analysts discuss and debate the hot topics, previews Championship Sunday on Thursday, January 20 at 8:00 PM ET. This week former Super Bowl-winning players and NFL Network analysts Deion Sanders, Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp join Steve Mariucci to break down Packers-Bears and Jets-Steelers, as well as look ahead to possible Super Bowl XLV matchups.
Below are video links to a preview of Thursday's show:
Here are select quotes from Thursday's No Huddle show:
"Many people say diamonds are girl's best friend. What's a young quarterback's best friend? A tight end. … If Sanchez has a chance, and I think he has a chance, he must rely early and often on that tight end." - Deion Sanders on New York quarterback Mark Sanchez and tight end Dustin Keller
"He's going to have to have some carries, take care of the football, protect Aaron Rodgers, play a veteran kind of game. If he plays well, he's the x-factor in Green Bay winning this kind of game." - Steve Mariucci on Green Bay rookie running back James Starks
"We know James Harrison and Lamar Woodley, but Timmons can run, rush and they're going to need somebody to cover Dustin Keller down the middle of the field and take him away." - Warren Sapp on Pittsburgh linebacker Lawrence Timmons
No Huddle: The Road to Dallas Presented by Mercedes-Benz will not air next week but will return on Thursday, February 3 at 8:00 PM ET from Cowboys Stadium.
On Thursday, January 20 at 1:00 PM ET, see how the Chicago Bears advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a NFL Replay of the Bears' 35-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Immediately following at 2:15 PM ET, catch a NFL Replay of the Pittsburgh Steelers' come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Thursday, January 20 - Special playoff editions of* Sound FX:*
» 9:00 PM ET:Sound FX: Green Bay, Chicago, New York and Pittsburgh: Best of the on-field sights and sounds of the four remaining team - Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers - from the 2010 season.
» 9:30 PM ET:Sound FX:Divisional Weekend: Best of the on-field sights and sounds from all four Divisional round games.
» 10:00 PM ET: Best of Sound FX: Rex Ryan: Best of the on-field sights and sounds of current New York Jets head coach and former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinatorRex Ryan.
On Saturday, January 22 at 8:30 PM ET, get ready for the NFC Championship Game with a special full game re-air of the Packers-Bears game from Week 3 of the regular season, a 20-17 Bears victory on Monday Night Football. At 12:30 AM ET, get ready for the AFC Championship Game with a special full game re-air of the Jets' 22-17 victory over the Steelers on Week 15 of the regular season.
» Friday, January 21 at 1:00 AM ET:NFL Classic Game:Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers(11/3/1985) - Chicago running back Walter Payton rushed for 192 yards and a late touchdown as the Bears defeated the Packers 16-10 to improve their record to 9-0.
» Saturday, January 22 at 11:00 AM ET: "Game of the Week" - Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers(11/3/1968) - A condensed, 30-minute replay of the Bears' 13-10 victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field in a game in which Chicago running back Gale Sayers' rushed for 205 yards.
» Saturday, January 22 at 11:30 AM ET: "Game of the Week" - Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears(12/18/1985) - A condensed, 30-minute replay of the Bears' 23-21 victory over the Packers at frigid Solider Field. In that game, Chicago quarterback Jim McMahon engineered a late drive for the game-winning field goal.
East-West Shrine Game Debuts on NFL Network Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 PM ET - Mike Mayock Unveils Top 5 Prospects at Each Position
NFL Network's "Path to Primetime" 2011 NFL Draft coverage kicks off with the debut of its exclusive coverage of the longest running college football all-star game, the 86th Annual East-West Shrine Game, on Saturday, January 22 at 4:00 PM ET.
NFL Network host Paul Burmeister calls the game with Mike Mayock and Charles Davis providing analysis. Stacey Dales and Lindsay Soto report from the sidelines at the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Coverage begins at 3:30 PM ET with a special edition of NFL Total Access. In addition, game coverage features Mayock unveiling his picks for the top five NFL Draft prospects at each position for the first time this season. For player rosters and more information on the game, please visit http://shrinegame.com/
Following the East-West Shrine Game, Burmeister, Mayock, Davis and Dales travel to Mobile, AL to provide wall-to-wall information and analysis as NFL Network serves as the exclusive home of the Under Armour Senior Bowl for the fifth consecutive year. Coverage begins with practices Monday, January 24 - Thursday, January 27. On game day Saturday, January 29 at 4:00 PM ET, NFL Network's voice of Bob Papa calls the game alongside Mayock and Davis in the booth, with Burmeister and Dales contributing live reports from the sidelines.
Daily Senior Bowl practice coverage from Ladd-Peebles Stadium begins Monday, January 24 at 3:30 PM ET with a 90-minute practice show. Tuesday through Thursday, practice coverage airs from 11:00 AM-Noon ET (North team) and 5:00-6:00 PM ET (South team). Thirty minute Senior Bowl recap shows wrap up the day's actions Monday through Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.
NFL.com also features exclusive coverage from Mobile, AL during Senior Bowl week with Bucky Brooks, Pat Kirwan and Steve Wyche providing analysis and interviews with players, coaches and NFL front office personnel throughout the week.
For player rosters and more information on the Under Armour Senior Bowl, please visit http://www.seniorbowl.com/
THIS WEEK ON AROUND THE LEAGUE and NFL TOTAL ACCESS
Wednesday, January 19
» NFL Insider with Michael Lombardi
NFL Total Access:
» NFL Insider with Jason La Canfora
Thursday, January 20
Around the League:
» NFL Insider with Jason La Canfora
NFL Total Access:
» NFL Insider with Jason La Canfora
Friday, January 21
Around the League:
» NFL Insider with Jason La Canfora
» Albert Breer reports from Pittsburgh
» Kara Henderson reports from Chicago
NFL Total Access:
» NFL Insider with Jason La Canfora
» Albert Breer reports from Pittsburgh
» Kara Henderson reports from Chicago
THIS WEEK ON PLAYBOOK
Wednesday 6:30 PM ET - Playbook with Charles Davis, Michael Lombardi and Brian Baldinger:
» How Aaron Rodgers' big night sent the Packers to the NFC Championship Game
» How Jay Cutler led the Bears offense in his first postseason win
Thursday 6:30 PM ET - AFC Championship Playbook with Brian Billick, Joe Theismann and Brian Baldinger:
» How the Steelers can force Mark Sanchez into making mistakes
» Can the Steelers ground and pound their way to the Super Bowl?
» How the Jets can put pressure on Ben Roethlisberger
Thursday 10:30 PM ET - AFC and NFC Championships Playbook with Brian Billick, Joe Theismann and Brian Baldinger:
» Who will be Aaron Rodgers' go-to guy in the NFC Championship Game?
» What can Jay Cutler do to cut down on his interceptions?
» Can the Jets defense shut down the Steelers to reach the Super Bowl?
» Why Mark Sanchez will struggle against the Steelers defense
Friday 6:30 PM ET - NFC Championship Playbook with Brian Billick, Joe Theismann and Brian Baldinger:
» What can Julius Peppers do to disrupt the Packers passing game?
» What makes Aaron Rodgers one of the best QBs in the NFL?
» Can Jay Cutler play a mistake-free game to reach the Super Bowl?
CBS Analyst Phil Simms, University of Michigan Head Coach Brady Hoke and Actor Paul Rudd on the Latest Edition of "The Rich Eisen Podcast," Now Available on NFL.com and iTunes
The latest edition of 'The Rich Eisen Podcast' is now available for download on NFL.com and iTunes. This week, with the NFC and AFC Championships Games set, Eisen previews the AFC matchup between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers with CBS game analystPhil Simms. Fresh off calling the most watched divisional playoff game in television history - Jets-Patriots - Simms discusses how the Jets defense was able to stop quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots offense. Simms, former quarterback of the New York Giants, also discusses the red-hot quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers. Next up is the new head coach of the University of Michigan - Eisen's alma mater - Brady Hoke, who is the man who holds Eisen's emotions in his hands. Wrapping up the podcast is actor Paul Rudd, star of the movie "How Do You Know" now in theatres. Rudd discusses the surprising season his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had in 2010, as well his memorable roles in the movies "Anchorman" and "The 40-Year Old Virgin."
Below are select quotes from this week's episode:
"Finally, the Jets changed, and I think what really made them change it was the New England game when they lost 45-3]. That's when they went back to being a little more careful on defense and they went back to the reasons they did well in the playoffs last year: run it and be very careful when you throw it." ***- Phil Simms on the shift in the [New York Jets' gameplan in the last few weeks*
"If the Steelers get behind, I look at them as a team that is more capable of coming back just because of the experience and talents of their quarterback." - Phil Simms on Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger
"That's a little scary, but we're excited, privileged and humbled to hold your emotions, I can tell you that." - Brady Hoke on holding Rich Eisen's emotions in his hands as the new head coach of the University of Michigan football team
For more information on "The Rich Eisen Podcast," please visit http://richeisen.nfl.com or go to iTunes to download the latest episode.
The latest installment of "The NFL Season" is now available on NFL.com. With a 28-21 loss to the New York Jets in the Divisional round of the playoffs, the 2010 season for the New England Patriots came to an end. However, Tom Martinez is confident that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will bounce back. Known as "the Quarterback Whisperer," Martinez has engineered the perfect system of teaching the quarterback position to others, including Brady. From his freshman year in high school until now, Brady has worked with Martinez on perfecting his craft. With a focus on teaching the correct footwork and proper upper-body mechanics, Martinez has mentored a number of quarterbacks, including Iowa's Ricky Stanzi. Yet the relationship Martinez has with each quarterback he mentors depends on their willingness to remain in contact with him, something Brady has done for over 20 years.
THIS WEEK ON NFL.COM
Thursday, January 20
» CHAT: Steve Wyche (12 NOON ET)
» CHAT: Bucky Brooks (2:00 PM ET)
Friday, January 21
» CHAT:Vic Carucci (12 NOON ET)
DAY-BY-DAY PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE (all times listed are ET)
Wednesday, January 19
4:00 PM - Around the League (HD) - LIVE
6:00 PM - Up to the Minute (HD)
6:30 PM - Playbook (HD)
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access (HD)
8:00 PM - Special Full Game Re-Air:Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers(HD)
10:30 PM - Sound FX: Divisional Round (HD)
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access (HD)
12 MIDNIGHT - Up to the Minute (HD)
Thursday, January 20
12 NOON - Best of Sound FX: Green Bay, Chicago, New York, Pittsburgh - 2010 Season (HD)
12:30 PM - Playbook (HD)
1:00 PM - NFL Replay:Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears(HD)
2:15 PM - NFL Replay:Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers(HD)
3:30 PM - Sound FX: Divisional Round (HD)
4:00 PM - Around the League (HD) - LIVE
6:00 PM - Playbook: AFC Championship(HD)
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access (HD)
8:00 PM - No Huddle: Road to Dallas Presented by Mercedes-Benz (HD)
9:00 PM - Best of Sound FX: Green Bay, Chicago, New York, Pittsburgh - 2010 Season (HD)
9:30 PM - Sound FX: Divisional Round (HD)
10:00 PM - Best of Sound FX:Rex Ryan(HD)
10:30 PM - Playbook: AFC and NFC Championships(HD)
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access (HD)
12 MIDNIGHT - Up to the Minute (HD)
Friday, January 21
12 NOON - NFL Films Presents: Doctors Are In (HD)
12:30 PM - Playbook: AFC Championship (HD)
1:00 PM - Best of Sound FX: Green Bay, Chicago, New York, Pittsburgh - 2010 Season (HD)
1:30 PM - Sound FX: Divisional Round (HD)
2:00 PM - Best of Sound FX:Rex Ryan(HD)
2:30 PM - Playbook: AFC and NFC Championships (HD)
3:00 PM - No Huddle: Road to Dallas Presented by Mercedes-Benz (HD)
4:00 PM - Around the League (HD) - LIVE
6:00 PM - Up to the Minute (HD)
6:30 PM - Playbook: NFC Championship (HD)
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access (HD)
8:00 PM -* NFL's Top 10: Uniforms(HD)
9:00 PM - *NFL's Top 10: Biggest Upsets(HD)
10:00 PM - Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players: #10-1 (HD)
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access (HD)
12 MIDNIGHT - Up to the Minute (HD)
12:30 AM - Playbook: NFC Championship(HD)
1:00 AM - NFL Classic Games:Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 11/3/1985
Saturday, January 22
9:00 AM - No Huddle: Road to Dallas Presented by Mercedes-Benz (HD)
10:00 AM -* Sound FX: Divisional Round (HD)
10:30 AM - *NFL Films Presents: Doctors Are In (HD)
11:00 AM - Game of the Week:Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 11/3/1968
11:30 AM - Game of the Week:Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, 12/18/1983
12 NOON - Playbook: AFC Championship (HD)
12:30 PM - Playbook: NFC Championship (HD)
1:00 PM - NFL Replay:Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, 2010 Week 3 (HD)
2:15 PM - NFL Replay:Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 2010 Week 17 (HD)
3:30 PM - NFL Total Access: East-West Shrine Game Pregame(HD)
4:00 PM - 2011 East-West Shrine Game - LIVE (HD)
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access (HD)
8:30 PM - Special Full Game Re-Air:Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, 2010 Week 3 (HD)
11:00 PM - NFL Total Access (HD)
12:30 AM - Special Full Game Re-Air:New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2010 Week 15 (HD)
Sunday, January 23
6:00 AM - Playbook: AFC Championship (HD)
6:30 AM - Playbook: NFC Championship (HD)
7:00 AM - Playbook: AFC and NFC Championships(HD)
7:30 AM - NFL Total Access (HD)
9:00 AM - NFL GameDay Morning (HD)
3:00 PM - NFL Follies: Strange But True: Body Shapes
4:00 PM - NFL Follies: Most Super Fantastic Follies of '08
5:00 PM - NFL Follies: NFL's Newest Follies
6:00 PM - NFL Scoreboard (HD)
10:00 PM -* NFL GameDay Overtime* (HD)
10:30 PM - NFL GameDay Final (HD)
Monday, January 24
3:30 PM - 2011 Under Armour Senior Bowl: Day 1 Practice (HD)
5:00 PM - Around the League (HD) - LIVE
6:00 PM - Up to the Minute (HD)
6:30 PM - The Coaches Show (HD)
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access (HD)
8:30 PM - 2011 Under Armour Senior Bowl Day 1 Recap (HD)
9:00 PM - TBD
11:00 PM - The Coaches Show (HD)
11:30 PM - NFL Total Access (HD)
Tuesday, January 25
10:30 AM - The Coaches Show (HD)
11:00 AM - 2011 Under Armour Senior Bowl: Day 2 Practice - North(HD) - LIVE
12 NOON - NFL's Top 10: Quarterbacks of the 80s(HD)
1:00 PM - 2005 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge
3:00 PM - 2006 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge
5:00 PM - 2011 Under Armour Senior Bowl: Day 2 Practice - South (HD)
6:30 PM - Playbook (HD)
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access (HD)
8:30 PM - 2011 Under Armour Senior Bowl: Day 2 Recap(HD)
9:00 PM - AFC/NFC Championship Game Re-Air (HD)
11:30 PM - NFL Total Access (HD)