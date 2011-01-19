NFL Network and NFL.com program highlights for 1/19-1/25

The latest edition of 'The Rich Eisen Podcast' is now available for download on NFL.com and iTunes. This week, with the NFC and AFC Championships Games set, Eisen previews the AFC matchup between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers with CBS game analystPhil Simms. Fresh off calling the most watched divisional playoff game in television history - Jets-Patriots - Simms discusses how the Jets defense was able to stop quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots offense. Simms, former quarterback of the New York Giants, also discusses the red-hot quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers. Next up is the new head coach of the University of Michigan - Eisen's alma mater - Brady Hoke, who is the man who holds Eisen's emotions in his hands. Wrapping up the podcast is actor Paul Rudd, star of the movie "How Do You Know" now in theatres. Rudd discusses the surprising season his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had in 2010, as well his memorable roles in the movies "Anchorman" and "The 40-Year Old Virgin."