NFL Network and NFL.com highlights for 1/5-1/11

With the first round of the playoffs this weekend, Rich Eisen steps up his game with a new episode of "The Rich Eisen Podcast" packed with high-profile guests. Leading off the episode is former NBA great Charles Barkley, who returns for the second time as a guest on the podcast. Sir Charles breaks down the NFL playoffs, filling out an NCAA tournament-style bracket until he reveals which team will win Super Bowl XLV in Dallas in February. Next up is two-time BCS National Championship winning head coach Urban Meyer, who coached his final game as the head coach of the University of Florida in the team's 37-24 win over Penn State in the 2011 Outback Bowl. Meyer reflects on his time at the University of Florida and discusses his relationship with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Wrapping up the podcast is Academy Award winning director Steven Soderbergh, who has become quite a fan of the pregame and postgame shows on NFL Network.