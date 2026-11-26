Aaron Rodgers cleared waivers on Thursday and is now a free agent, per the league's transaction wire.

It's the latest chapter in one of the wildest stories to hit the NFL in years.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) released Rodgers on Wednesday after the 42-year-old quarterback blasted Mike McCarthy during an astonishing appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. In a scathing rebuke of his longtime head coach, Rodgers -- who was benched for Mason Rudolph on Tuesday night -- alleged that McCarthy has fallen asleep during meetings and has skipped other meetings and team events.

Rodgers said on McAfee that he had discussed McCarthy’s inattentiveness with the coach and had talked to him about ceding play-calling duties.

“If you try and bench me or don’t change the play-calling, then you should just release me, because I feel like, at this point, I’m doing what’s right for the organization,” Rodgers said.

McCarthy held a news conference on Wednesday hours after Rodgers' appearance on McAfee and told reporters, without getting into specifics, that Rodgers had made an "ultimatum" that was "outside of his job description" and that it was his decision to bench the QB.

Steelers president Art Rooney II backed McCarthy in a Thursday interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and criticized Rodgers for "insubordination" and for not being a "good teammate."

Rodgers signed a one-year contract this past spring that included $22 million guaranteed to stay with Pittsburgh for a second season, a move that he said was made in part due to the organization's decision to hire McCarthy after Mike Tomlin's 19-year tenure ended. Rodgers and McCarthy previously had spent 13 years together in Green Bay, where they won Super Bowl XLV over Rooney's Steelers.

The Steelers host the Denver Broncos (8-2) on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.