NFL, NBC extend Sunday night deal through 2013

NEW YORK -- The NFL and NBC are extending their contract for Sunday Night Football by two years.
The league's teams approved the extension at an owners meeting Wednesday in Chicago. The original six-year deal will now run through 2013.
The network will continue to broadcast 16 regular-season Sunday night games, the Thursday night season opener and both wild-card Saturday games. Flexible scheduling will remain in effect for the final seven weeks of the regular season, allowing NBC to change which game it shows to ensure the matchup has playoff implications.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press