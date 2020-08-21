NFL names Jonathan Beane SVP, chief diversity and inclusion officer 

The NFL named Jonathan Beane as Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, effective September 8. Jonathan brings over 20 years of experience as a diversity practitioner with large organizations. In this role, Jonathan will spearhead the league's overarching diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and will collaborate with senior leadership to drive actionable change throughout the league.

"Diversity and inclusion will strengthen our organization and aligns with our values," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Jonathan joins the NFL at an important time, and we look forward to his broad expertise and leadership on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and practices for the betterment of our league."

In line with the NFL's commitment to continuing to build a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment that extends to the communities it serves, the Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer role was established to help cultivate a more inclusive culture where diversity is celebrated and valued. As part of the leadership team, Jonathan will help to further the league's progress in these areas.

"During this critical period in our country's history, I cannot think of a more perfect time to join an iconic organization like the NFL," said Beane. "The opportunity to serve as the league's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and work closely with league and club executives, ownership and other important stakeholders on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts is an exciting one. This work is where my passion lies," he concluded.

Jonathan has held senior diversity roles at Roche, 21st Century Fox and Time Warner, among others. He will be based in the New York office and report to Dasha Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jonathan to our NFL family as a member of our leadership team," said Smith. "Diversity, equity and inclusion is a critical success factor in our overall business strategy, and I am incredibly optimistic about the progress that together, we can make for long-lasting, impactful change."