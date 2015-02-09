NFL names Dr. Elizabeth Nabel first chief health and medical advisor

An accomplished physician-scientist, Dr. Nabel's work on the molecular genetics of cardiovascular diseases has produced 17 patents and more than 250 scientific publications. Her colleagues have elected her to the American Academy of the Arts and Sciences, the Institute of Medicine, the Association of American Physicians, the American Society of Clinical Investigation, and she is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. She has received many honors, including six honorary doctorates. She and her husband Gary, who is the chief scientific officer for Sanofi, have three children, all of whom are pursuing careers in medicine.