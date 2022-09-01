NFL Munich Game Shop Information  

The 2022 NFL Munich Game is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than to grab your NFL merchandise. Check out the below for everything you need to know...

NFL Shop Activities

Thursday 10th – Saturday 12th November – Head down to Odeonsplatz and buy your matchup and playing team merchandise from our retail unit, open 10.30am – 5pm, to celebrate the first-ever NFL game in Germany and be sure to get a photo with our NFL helmets, representing all 32 teams.

Can't make it down to Odeonsplatz? Official merchandise can also be purchased online at NFL Shop Europe, click here to browse the full range.

Gameday

Ticket purchasers may head to the NFL Shop, presented by VISA, on the concourse of the Stadium to shop a range of NFL merchandise (open 1.30pm), or our dedicated retail unit in the Gameday Fan Plaza leading up to kickoff for exclusive matchup merchandise. Both will be adhering to a See-Through Bag Policy.

Missed the NFL Shop pre-game? Don't worry, there will also be plenty of opportunities to get your merchandise once inside the stadium and for 90 minutes post-game.

*NFL Shop See-Through Bag Policy *

For increased safety and security, the NFL Shop will be adhering to a See-Through Bag Policy. If you intend to enter the stadium, your NFL Store bag must be sealed by our cashiers and remain sealed and untampered with until you are through the security checkpoints. The bag can only contain contents purchased through the NFL Shop.

*Click & Collect *

Ticket purchasers may skip the queues on Gameday with our NFL Munich Game Click and Collect platform. Shop a range of Gameday product, team jerseys, souvenirs & accessories and pick up from the dedicated Click and Collect unit located at Stand 221, Level 2.

You can also order from your seat up until the end of the third quarter and collect after the game from https://www.nflgermanygamedaystore.retail.fanatics.co.uk/

*Returns Policy *