NFL moves Week 16 Vikings-Eagles game into prime time

Published: Dec 13, 2010 at 06:12 AM

The Week 16 Minnesota Vikings-Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday, Dec. 26 will be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, and the San Diego Chargers-Cincinnati Bengals game that day will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, the NFL announced Monday.

In addition, the Seattle Seahawks-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will move from 1 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

There are no flexible scheduling changes for games this Sunday (Dec. 19).

The NFL utilizes "flexible scheduling" on Sundays during Weeks 11-17. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots in those weeks and give teams a chance to play their way onto prime time and into the late-afternoon 4:15 p.m. ET time slot on CBS and FOX.

For each of the flexible scheduling weeks with the exception of Week 17, the NFL will announce the start times of games on Sundays no later than 12 days prior to that weekend. To ensure a Sunday night game and doubleheader games with playoff implications in Week 17, the flexible scheduling decision for that Sunday might be made on six days notice.

