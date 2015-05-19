NFL moves extra point to 15-yard line for 2015 season

NFL owners approved the Competition Committee's proposal on extra points for the 2015 season.
The NFL announced the extra point will now be kicked from the 15-yard line with two-point conversions remaining at the 2-yard line. The new rule also gives the defense the ability to score two points on returns.
According to the rule change, if the defense returns a blocked extra point or failed two-point try for a touchdown (i.e. on an interception), they will be awarded two points. Under the previous rule the ball was dead on a failed try.
NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino said teams could change their attempt decision if a penalty occurs. For instance, if a team chooses to go for two points and is called for an offensive penalty, they could then decide to kick a 1-point try.
The approved rule, which was decided by a 30-2 vote by owners, was one of three proposals considered by owners on Tuesday at the NFL's Spring League Meeting.
Owners considered a proposal by the New England Patriots similar to the adopted plan, but without the defense's ability to score. A plan proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles called for a 15-yard PAT and the ball on the 1-yard line for two-point tries.
The NFL has been tinkering with the PAT in hopes of making it a more difficult and therefore entertaining play for spectators. The latest change might be just the first step of further adjustments in years to come.
