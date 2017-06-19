NFL moves deadline to sign franchise-tagged players

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to agree to long-term contracts has been pushed back two days, until July 17.
The NFL confirmed the deadline was pushed back from Saturday, July 15, until Monday, July 17.
ESPN first reported the date change.
Per the collective bargaining agreement, if the normal July 15 deadline falls on a Saturday or Sunday, it is moved to the ensuing Monday.
Once the deadline passes, teams cannot negotiate long-term contracts with franchise-tagged players.
In the grand scheme of things, the two-day change might not mean much. But it will give the agents for franchised players such as Le'Veon Bell and Kirk Cousins, who have yet to sign their tenders, a couple of extra days to negotiate before the window closes.
In the NFL, deadlines spur action. The deadline for Bell and Cousins is now July 17.