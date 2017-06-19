Around the NFL

NFL moves deadline to sign franchise-tagged players

Published: Jun 19, 2017 at 10:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to agree to long-term contracts has been pushed back two days, until July 17.

The NFL confirmed the deadline was pushed back from Saturday, July 15, until Monday, July 17.

ESPN first reported the date change.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, if the normal July 15 deadline falls on a Saturday or Sunday, it is moved to the ensuing Monday.

Once the deadline passes, teams cannot negotiate long-term contracts with franchise-tagged players.

In the grand scheme of things, the two-day change might not mean much. But it will give the agents for franchised players such as Le'Veon Bell and Kirk Cousins, who have yet to sign their tenders, a couple of extra days to negotiate before the window closes.

In the NFL, deadlines spur action. The deadline for Bell and Cousins is now July 17.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Le'Veon Bell signing with Ravens practice squad

Le'Veon Bell is signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
news

Saints release veteran RB Latavius Murray

The Saints released ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ on Tuesday, according to the league's transaction wire. 
news

Patriots Hall of Fame RB Sam 'Bam' Cunningham dies at 71

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, a member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame and a legendary college player at USC, has died at age 71.
news

Buccaneers add WR Chris Godwin (quad) to injury report

The Buccaneers listed WR Chris Godwin as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a quad injury. Godwin wasn't on the injury report Monday.
news

Seahawks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test prior to home games

Seattle announced on Tuesday its COVID-19 policy for all fans who plan to attend games inside of Lumen Field this season.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady still upset with 'very pointless' jersey number changes

After years of playing the game with certain focuses in mind, Tom Brady recently expressed why the NFL's jersey number change rule still upsets him entering his 22nd season. 
news

Mike Tomlin 'optimistic' T.J. Watt deal will 'get done,' All-Pro OLB will practice and play this week

Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt didn't play a down in the preseason while attempting to leverage a contract extension. But despite that, his head coach believes he'll practice on Wednesday, play on Sunday against the Bills, and to boot, play well.
news

Seahawks set to adjust LT Duane Brown's contract, convert roster bonuses into guarantees

Seattle is welcoming veteran tackle Duane Brown back with a restructured deal that will give him some added financial security entering the 2021 season.
news

Jon Gruden doesn't 'really feel pressure' ahead of fourth season with Raiders

Year four as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders will come with postseason expectations for Jon Gruden. General manager Mike Mayock, entering just his third year, made that clear last week.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 7

The Cowboys expect to have La'el Collins for Week 1, plus other news from around the NFL.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: 'I think I'm the best receiver in the league'

﻿Amari Cooper﻿ believes he's the NFL's best wide receiver. Numbers say otherwise, and the Cowboy knows it, but on Monday, Cooper intimated that it could just be a matter of time before perception catches up with reality -- at least, his reality.
news

Raiders LB K.J. Wright says trying offseason made him 'very, very angry'

Veteran LB K.J. Wright sat at home without a job for months and months until finally signing with the Raiders late last week. The long wait left the roving tackler peeved.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW