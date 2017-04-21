NFL Mock Draft analysis: QB projections offer little consensus

1. QB quandary. Draft analysts don't have the luxury of penciling in the top-rated quarterbacks with the first two picks of the draft, as they have for the past two years (Jared Goff and Carson Wentz in 2016, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota in 2015). No, this year's quarterback pecking order is far cloudier. By some accounts, there isn't a quarterback worthy of a top-10 pick. By others, a couple teams could go for a QB in the top 10. Brooks sees Clemson's Deshaun Watson going to the Jets at No. 6; Reuter projects North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky to the 49ers at No. 2. Point is, expert expectations are somewhat scattered. Zierlein has the Bills opening the QB box with Trubisky at No. 10. Jeremiah also has Trubisky going first among QBs, but not until No. 25 overall (Texans). And Casserly projects the group's availability to be intact all the way to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 27, where they'll take Watson. You can just smell a trade-up. Watching it all unfold will be fine theater.