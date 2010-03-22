NFL Mobile kicks off with Verizon Wireless in April

"This is an agreement that has, at its core a mutual desire by both the NFL and Verizon Wireless to provide consumers with what they want on and off the field," said John Stratton, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Verizon Wireless. "For Verizon Wireless, it is NFL content delivered over our 3G network so football fans can extend the excitement of the sport long after the last touchdown of a season. And the NFL content is customizable in that consumers have options from video to ringtones to alerts; the choice is theirs."