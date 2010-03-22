NFL Mobile kicks off with Verizon Wireless in April
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., and NEW YORK - The National Football League has joined forces with Verizon Wireless, the owner and operator of the nation's most reliable wireless network, to provide fans with the deepest NFL experience on select mobile phones, it was announced Monday. The new four-year agreement for NFL Mobile kicks off next month with coverage of the 2010 NFL Draft to be held from April 22-24 and continues with the NFL's regular season.
Verizon Wireless, which also becomes the NFL's official wireless service sponsor, will provide fans with unprecedented access to America's favorite sport regardless of whether they are in the stands, at home, or on the go.
Among the programming that will be available for the first time during the regular season will be the wildly popular NFL RedZone channel from the NFL Network, which airs live look-ins of every key play and touchdown from Sunday afternoon games. Fans also will be able to watch live streaming of NBC's Sunday Night Football and NFL Network's Thursday Night Football. In addition, fans will receive the NFL Network channel, which airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis, and is the only network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football.
"This is an agreement that has, at its core a mutual desire by both the NFL and Verizon Wireless to provide consumers with what they want on and off the field," said John Stratton, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Verizon Wireless. "For Verizon Wireless, it is NFL content delivered over our 3G network so football fans can extend the excitement of the sport long after the last touchdown of a season. And the NFL content is customizable in that consumers have options from video to ringtones to alerts; the choice is theirs."
"We are looking forward to working with Verizon Wireless to deliver our fans the most extensive experience on mobile phones," said Brian Rolapp, the NFL's senior vice president of media strategy. "Our fans have an insatiable appetite for football, and we will be able to keep them connected wherever they are on game day but also throughout the year."
In addition to NFL RedZone, live Sunday Night and Thursday Night games, and NFL Network, other features of NFL Mobile on Verizon Wireless will include:
Video: Game highlights and an extensive collection of on-demand video featuring analysis and inside access from NFL Network and NFL Films.
Audio: Live radio broadcasts of every regular season and playoff game from both home and away teams.
Customizable NFL alerts, ringtones and graphics. Fans will get their first taste of NFL Mobile on Verizon Wireless with one of the most anticipated sports events of the year, the NFL Draft, to be held from April 22-24. Among the content:
Live 24/7 stream of NFL Network's coverage of the Draft from Radio City Music Hall.
Extensive collection of on-demand video of NFL Network analysis.
Pick-by-pick Draft tracker updated in real time.
In-depth prospect profiles, blogs, news and more.
Additional information on specific phones and associated pricing will be available closer to the start of the NFL season in August.