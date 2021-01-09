Around the NFL

NFL might revisit game status of Browns who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday

Published: Jan 09, 2021 at 09:50 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Cleveland could be getting some unexpected reinforcements on Sunday.

Two Browns who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday have since tested negative on multiple tests, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning. If they continue to test negative Saturday, the NFL's medical experts may revisit those results and their status for Sunday's wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland's roster and coaching staff have been ravaged by COVID-19 over the last three weeks. The Browns have added two defensive backs -- Ronnie Harrison and Jovante Moffatt -- and practice-squad linebacker Montrel Meander to the reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days, the latest in a slew of additions that also include guard Joel Bitonio and receiver KhaDarel Hodge﻿, who will be out Sunday after testing positive Tuesday.

On the sidelines, the Browns will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski, after he tested positive on Tuesday, and other assistants against the Steelers. Special teams coach Mike Priefer will be taking over head coaching duties.

The short-handed Browns will appreciate all the help they can get -- and all the players they can play with -- in their first postseason game in 18 years.

Related Content

news

Bills expected to discuss massive extension with QB Josh Allen in offseason

The Bills are expected to approach Josh Allen's representation about a massive contract extension in the offseason that could make him one of the highest paid QBs, if not the highest, in the league, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cowboys fire DC Mike Nolan, DL coach Jim Tomsula after one season 

The Dallas Cowboys have relieved defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula of their duties, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed Friday afternoon.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Despite not practicing all week, it appears Roquan Smith has a chance to play Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. Keep track of Smith and the other injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Browns practice for first time all week ahead of wild-card game

The Browns will finally get one chance to practice before their first playoff game in nearly two decades. Cleveland has been approved to hold practice on Friday, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

New Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson is our quarterback

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't waste any time during his introductory presser to let the media know that quarterback Deshaun Watson is not going anywhere.
news

2020 All-Pro Team: Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce highlight roster

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were both unanimous choices for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.
news

Mack: Bears aiming to use 'a lot of disrespect' to their advantage against Saints

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack plans to use all the disrespect they have been receiving to their advantage against the Saints on Sunday.
news

Jarvis Landry: Browns playing postseason game 'for Joel' Bitonio

Joel Bitonio is the Browns' longest-tenured  active player. Unfortunately, he'll have to sit out their first playoff game since 2002 and his teammates plan to win for him.
news

Ravens ready to take down rival Titans, prove 'sky is the limit'

After losing to the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round last season, the Ravens are looking for redemption when they meet again on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Jaguars meet with Urban Meyer to discuss head coaching vacancy

The Jacksonville Jaguars held a meeting with Urban Meyer on Friday to discuss the team's head coaching vacancy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via informed sources. 
news

Packers to host 6,000 fans for divisional round game at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday night that approximately 6,000 tickets will go on sale on Jan. 12 for the team's Divisional Playoff matchup.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW