NFL might revisit game status of Browns who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday

Cleveland could be getting some unexpected reinforcements on Sunday.

Two Browns who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday have since tested negative on multiple tests, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning. If they continue to test negative Saturday, the NFL's medical experts may revisit those results and their status for Sunday's wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland's roster and coaching staff have been ravaged by COVID-19 over the last three weeks. The Browns have added two defensive backs -- Ronnie Harrison and Jovante Moffatt -- and practice-squad linebacker Montrel Meander to the reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days, the latest in a slew of additions that also include guard Joel Bitonio and receiver KhaDarel Hodge﻿, who will be out Sunday after testing positive Tuesday.

On the sidelines, the Browns will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski, after he tested positive on Tuesday, and other assistants against the Steelers. Special teams coach Mike Priefer will be taking over head coaching duties.