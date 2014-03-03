NFL might experiment with making extra-point attempts longer

The additional practice time together allows procedures to be taught. The holder has a particular stance and his back elbow must be positioned perfectly so that it guides him to put the ball down. The snapper -- who likely has attended special deep-snapping camps -- snaps so often that he almost always has the laces in the right spot; when they are not, he considers it a failure. Westhoff said the operation time has dropped from 1.33 seconds to 1.22, a critical improvement that can mean the difference between getting the kick up and away before a hand can reach up. Kicking units are able to practice nearly every scenario -- including whether they have enough time to line up to kick an extra point or field goal from a certain hard line or a certain hash mark with a certain number of seconds remaining.