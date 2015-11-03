NFL midseason predictions: MVP, Rookie of the Year and more

Gil Brandt: Gurley. I went with Melvin Gordon in September, but I'm going back to my late-August pick in Gurley. He's only started four games so far -- but he's gained more than 125 yards rushing in each of those four starts. With 566 yards total in those starts, Gurley has surpassed Billy Sims, whose 539 rushing yards in 1980 had previously stood as the most by an NFL player in his first four starts. Gurley is also the youngest player in NFL history to have consecutive 100-yard games in his first four starts.