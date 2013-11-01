NFL midseason predictions: Broncos, Seahawks own title games

Albert Breer: Bengals over Broncos. Through the first month of the season, we saw the uneven Bengals team that quickly departed the playoffs the last two years. What we saw for most of October is what Cincinnati has the ability to be: a team built for January. I'll give them the circumstantial playing-on-Thursday pass for the Dolphins debacle, and keep believing that their depth -- in light of the Geno Atkins injury -- will carry them through.