For city activations that do not require a game ticket, please visit the following city activations and download the NFL OnePass app for all information:
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Barrio NFL (only registration on NFL OnePass is required):
- November 18th: 12:00 PM – 18:00 PM
November 19th: 12:00 PM – 18:00 PM
- November 20th: 10:00 AM – 14:00 PM
- November 21st: 12:00 PM – 18:00 PM
- November 18th: 12:00 PM – 18:00 PM
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NFL Lucha Libre Showcase (Noche de Cascos y Máscaras)
- Buy your tickets at Ticketmaster México (Boletos: Lucha Libre CMLL, México | mié, 18 de nov de 2026, 7:30 p.m. | Ticketmaster MX)
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NFL Club Events
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San Francisco 49ers:
- Event Name: 49ers Watch Party
- Date: November 15
- Time: 1pm - 5pm
- Location: PG BBQ
- Description: 49ers hosted Watch Party with live broadcast, bubble head, giveaways, and talent appearances (~1,000 fans).
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Event Name: 49ers Taquería Takeover
- Location: Tacos Atarantados Palmas
- Date: November 16
- Time: 6pm - 9pm
- Description: Celebrate football and Mexican flavor with 49ers alumni appearances, team-themed branding throughout the venue, and an exclusive 49ers-inspired tacos.
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Event Name: 49ers Official Game Watch Party
- Location: PG BBQ
- Date: November 22
- Time: 5pm - 11pm
- Description: A 49ers-themed watch party that brings fans closer to the Mexico City Game action, with opportunities to win giveaways.
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Minnesota Vikings:
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Event Name: Vikings House
- Location: Liverpool Polanco
- Date: November 21
- Time: 5pm - 8pm
- Description: A welcoming home base where local Vikings fan clubs, traveling fans, season ticket members, partners and non-NFL fans celebrate football together.
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Event Name: Vikings House
- Location: Liverpool Polanco
- Date: November 21
- Time: 11am - 5pm
- Description: Lively pregame celebration that builds excitement for Sunday’s game! Showcase the brand in an NFL tailgate experience. Vikings talent appearance.
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Denver Broncos:
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Event Name: Broncos CDMX Watch Party vs. Raiders
- Date: November 22 (1:00pm)
- Location: Sports & Chips Coyoacan (Mexico City)
- Description: The Broncos and their Mexico City Fan Club will host a CDMX watch party around the Mexico City Game. Features exclusive giveaways, photo opportunities, prize drawings, and more.
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Kansas City Chiefs:
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Event Name: Chiefs House
- Date: November 20-21
- Location: Glashaus (Mexico City)
- Description: The official viewing and gathering spot for the Kansas City Chiefs fan base. Pro Shop, custom jerseys, Dante Hall appearances, Super Bowl Rings.
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LA Rams:
- Event Name: Taquería Takeover
- Date: November 14–22
- Location: Tacos San Burgos Hamburgo (Mexico City)
- Description: Rams-inspired combo- photo ops, store decoration with Rams branding materials e.g. bunting, flags, napkins, menu, graphics, etc.
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Event Name: Dolphins Watch Party
- Date: November 15 (12:00pm)
- Location: Cervecería del Barrio Alameda (Mexico City)
- Description: Official watch party with Dolphins branding and giveaway opportunities.
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Miami Dolphins:
- Event Name: Casa Dolphins Taquería Takeover
- Date: November 21–22
- Location: Cervecería del Barrio Viaducto (Mexico City) Xochicalco 194, Piedad Narvarte, Benito Juárez, 03000 Ciudad de México, CDMX
- Description: Dolphins Nation Fan Club led Party @Casa Dolphins. Flag football activities, art and entertainment open to the public
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Pittsburgh Steelers:
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Event Name: Official Steelers Watch Party
- Date: November 15 (5:00pm-11:00pm)
- Location: FORUM Hipódromo de las Américas (Mexico City)
- Description: Watch party for 2,000 fans with entertainment and autograph zones, merchandise / F&B sales, and VIP, Golden, and General areas. Features four invited Steelers legends/alumni, mascot Steely McBeam, and a live Steelers Radio en Español broadcast.
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Event Name: Taquería Takeover
- Date: November 17–22
- Location: Taqueria Los Panchos (Mexico City)
- Description: Steelers-themed decoration of the taquería.
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