NFL memo successfully keeps pre-free agency period quiet

4) Looking for a free-agent steal? Offensive tackle and cornerback are two positions at which free-agent bargains can be had, though teams will have to play poker to get them. At tackle, Jermon Bushrod, Jake Long, Sebastian Vollmer and Andre Smith headline the market; there's a decent chance one slips through the cracks and becomes available for less than expected. The dynamic is similar at cornerback, with Sean Smith, Domonique Rodgers-Cromartie, Aqib Talib, Derek Cox and likely (at some point) Nnamdi Asomugha out there. As the agent of one put it, a game of "musical chairs" is about to start, and the guy left standing when the boom box is turned off a few days into free agency could wind up being a good buy for someone. These aren't the only positions at which the supply should outweigh demand. You can bet that, when the dust clears, more than a few guys will have to decide whether to a) take less than they wanted or b) sign a one-year deal somewhere and try to hit the market again in 2014.