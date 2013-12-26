 Skip to main content
NFL memo: Knee injuries equal to or below rate of past two seasons

Published: Dec 26, 2013 at 05:27 AM

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor

According to an internal memo obtained by NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, knee injuries are equal to or below levels from the past two seasons.

The rate of knee injuries came into question Wednesday when New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said workout limits are causing a rise in injuries, according to The Associated Press.

"I'm in favor of total preparation for the players for the season," Belichick said during a conference call with Buffalo reporters. "And I think that's been changed significantly and, I would say, not necessarily for the better when you look at the injury numbers."

Belichick said players are less prepared because of the limits placed on offseason workouts -- including training camp -- that were negotiated during the collective bargaining agreement in August 2011.

However, the memo from Jeff Pash, the NFL's executive vice president and general counsel, to Health and Safety Advisory Committee chairman Dr. John York said:

Earlier Thursday, NFL spokesman Michael Signora said the league did not agree with Belichick's assertions.

"We carefully monitor player injuries," Signora said. "There is no evidence that the new work rules have had an adverse effect on the injury rate or that injuries have in fact increased."

