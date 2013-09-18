NFL Media's Andrea Kremer goes inside Darrelle Revis' comeback

Published: Sep 18, 2013 at 06:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea_Kremer_1400x1000
Andrea Kremer

Chief Correspondent, NFL Network

NFL Network on Tuesday night presented "A Football Life," looking at Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Darrelle Revis' comeback from an ACL injury last season and talking to him every step of the way.

Buccaneers.com interviewed Andrea Kremer, NFL Media's player health and safety chief correspondent, about her work in documenting Revis' return to the field for "A Football Life."

Kremer discussed how the idea for documenting Revis' recovery originated.

Kremer said the taping took immediate action because there was little time between Revis' injury in Week 2 last season and his surgery.

Kremer said Revis' mother, Diana Askew, impressed her throughout the shooting. Kremer praised Askew for the way she raised Revis and her involvement in his college and pro football life.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

