NFL Media's Andrea Kremer goes inside Darrelle Revis' comeback

NFL Network on Tuesday night presented "A Football Life," looking at Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Darrelle Revis' comeback from an ACL injury last season and talking to him every step of the way.
Buccaneers.com interviewed Andrea Kremer, NFL Media's player health and safety chief correspondent, about her work in documenting Revis' return to the field for "A Football Life."
Kremer discussed how the idea for documenting Revis' recovery originated.
Kremer said the taping took immediate action because there was little time between Revis' injury in Week 2 last season and his surgery.
Kremer said Revis' mother, Diana Askew, impressed her throughout the shooting. Kremer praised Askew for the way she raised Revis and her involvement in his college and pro football life.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor