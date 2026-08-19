NFL Media welcomes back Andrew Siciliano, Colleen Wolfe and Mike Yam, adds Trevor Sikkema and Brett Kollmann to talent roster

Veteran hosts Andrew Siciliano, Colleen Wolfe and Mike Yam, prominent NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema and emerging content creator Brett Kollmann have joined NFL Media as on-air talent, the National Football League announced today.
Siciliano will serve as host of The NFL Report, which streams Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET beginning the week of Aug. 24. Additionally, Siciliano will contribute to NFL Media’s on-site coverage of events such as the Super Bowl and NFL Draft.
Wolfe will host Power Rankings which streams Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET during the season, as well as contribute throughout the week to NFL Daily which streams Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. ET.
Yam will also serve as a host of The NFL Report, as well as host editions of NFL GameDay Preview Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET and Monday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and NFL Fantasy Football Show Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET throughout the course of the NFL season.
In their new roles, Sikkema and Kollmann will host NFL Pro, which streams Monday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET beginning Friday, Sept. 4.
In addition to NFL Pro, Sikkema will also appear on shows such as NFL Fantasy Football Show, 40s and Free Agents and The NFL Report, and will be featured across coverage of events such as Super Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft.
For Kollmann, he will appear as an analyst on NFL GameDay Preview and The NFL Report, and will be featured across coverage of events such as the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft.
All shows stream on NFL Channel available across FAST platforms, as well as NFL+, the NFL’s YouTube channel and the NFL app on connected TVs and mobile.
“Welcoming Andrew, Colleen and Mike back, and adding Trevor and Brett to our talent roster strengthens NFL Media with an exceptional blend of veteran hosting, insightful analysis and innovative digital storytelling,” said Angela Ellis, vice president, head of content for NFL Media. “Each brings a distinctive voice and deep connection to football fans, helping us deliver smarter, more engaging coverage across every platform.”
NFL Media -- comprising NFL+, NFL Channel, the NFL’s YouTube channel, NFL.com and the NFL app -- now features the following talent roster heading into the 2026 NFL season:
· Bucky Brooks – Analyst
· Brett Kollmann – Host and Analyst
· Jourdan Rodrigue – Host
· Gregg Rosenthal – Host
· Nick Shook – Writer
· Andrew Siciliano – Host
· Trevor Sikkema – Host and Analyst
· Colleen Wolfe – Host
· Mike Yam – Host
· Lance Zierlein – Analyst
For Siciliano, this marks a return to NFL Media as he served as an on-air host for NFL Network from 2011-2024, appearing across various shows during his time with the network. In addition to his work with NFL Media, Siciliano has served as the current radio play-by-play voice for the Cleveland Browns -- a position he has held since 2024 -- and as a play-by-play voice and host for NBC Sports, including on the Emmy-winning Gold Zone during NBC’s coverage of the Olympic Games.
Wolfe and Yam will each continue in their roles with ESPN, with Wolfe having been with NFL Network since 2014 and Yam since 2020.
Prior to joining NFL Media, Sikkema served as the lead studio host and NFL Draft analyst for Pro Football Focus, hosting weekly in-studio shows as well as live coverage from events such as the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft. Sikkema also appeared regularly on Bleacher Report, SiriusXM NFL Radio and several official NFL team media platforms over the years. Additionally, Sikkema is the co-host of the NFL Stock Exchange Show, covering the NFL Draft year-round.
Over the last decade, Kollmann has built a large YouTube following of NFL and college football fans searching for meticulous film breakdowns and data-based insights. Kollmann’s work has been frequently used across the football community, and his projects regularly provide new angles on the league’s most-discussed topics. Additionally, Kollmann is the co-host of the Bootleg Football podcast, where he delivers in-depth analysis, draft coverage and weekly NFL commentary.