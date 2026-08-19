NFL Media welcomes back Andrew Siciliano, Colleen Wolfe and Mike Yam, adds Trevor Sikkema and Brett Kollmann to talent roster

Veteran hosts Andrew Siciliano, Colleen Wolfe and Mike Yam, prominent NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema and emerging content creator Brett Kollmann have joined NFL Media as on-air talent, the National Football League announced today.

Siciliano will serve as host of The NFL Report, which streams Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET beginning the week of Aug. 24. Additionally, Siciliano will contribute to NFL Media’s on-site coverage of events such as the Super Bowl and NFL Draft.

Wolfe will host Power Rankings which streams Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET during the season, as well as contribute throughout the week to NFL Daily which streams Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Yam will also serve as a host of The NFL Report, as well as host editions of NFL GameDay Preview Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET and Monday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and NFL Fantasy Football Show Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET throughout the course of the NFL season.

In their new roles, Sikkema and Kollmann will host NFL Pro, which streams Monday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET beginning Friday, Sept. 4.

In addition to NFL Pro, Sikkema will also appear on shows such as NFL Fantasy Football Show, 40s and Free Agents and The NFL Report, and will be featured across coverage of events such as Super Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft.

For Kollmann, he will appear as an analyst on NFL GameDay Preview and The NFL Report, and will be featured across coverage of events such as the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft.

All shows stream on NFL Channel available across FAST platforms, as well as NFL+, the NFL’s YouTube channel and the NFL app on connected TVs and mobile.

“Welcoming Andrew, Colleen and Mike back, and adding Trevor and Brett to our talent roster strengthens NFL Media with an exceptional blend of veteran hosting, insightful analysis and innovative digital storytelling,” said Angela Ellis, vice president, head of content for NFL Media. “Each brings a distinctive voice and deep connection to football fans, helping us deliver smarter, more engaging coverage across every platform.”