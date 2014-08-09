NFL Media analysts react to Johnny Manziel's debut

Published: Aug 09, 2014 at 03:52 PM

Johnny Manziel has officially played in an NFL game. We can all breathe a sigh of relief, well until the regular season starts. When JFF entered Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions social media went crazy, as expected. Check out what our guys thought about the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Woman Up: Alexandra Cancio-Bello, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative's inaugural class

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Howard University College of Medicine student Alexandra Cancio-Bello discusses her month-long clinical rotation with the New York Giants medical staff through the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

news

2022 NFL season: Week 11 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

news

Darius Slay on Eagles' signings: GM Howie Roseman 'trying to get that confetti to fall on him again'

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman's moves this week signaled to the locker room that the Eagles wouldn't sit back and see how things play out down the stretch. Philly is all in.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson doesn't feel like he has to 'prove anything' against Patriots

Zach Wilson gets a shot at redemption in Week 11 against the Patriots. With a rematch of Week 8 on tap Sunday, Wilson was asked Thursday about his emotions following that dismal three-interception performance.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE