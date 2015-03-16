NFL makes public its webinar on domestic violence education

Published: Mar 16, 2015 at 05:11 AM

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The NFL is making public a webinar version of its education programs on domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault.

The sessions became mandatory last fall for all league and club office personnel, owners, coaches and players. They were made available to their friends, family members, and loved ones, conducted at all 32 teams, all U.S.-based league offices and NFL offices in Canada and the United Kingdom.

In honor of No More Week, the league said Friday it was making the webinar version available at http://www.brainshark.com/NFLE/NFLDV.

No More Week is designed to spark conversations around issues of domestic violence and sexual assault and galvanize communities, organizations and corporations to make them a priority year-round.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz (finger) facing 4-6 week recovery, could be placed on IR

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of 4-6 weeks for the fractured ring finger he sustained on his throwing hand in Thursday night's win over the Bears, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

news

Cardinals fear Marquise Brown suffered serious foot injury; WR to miss some time

Arizona added receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade but will lose wideout Marquise Brown. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Cardinals fear Hollywood Brown suffered a serious foot injury in Sunday's loss in Seattle.

news

Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers in trade

The Carolina Panthers are trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE