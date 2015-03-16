NFL makes public its webinar on domestic violence education

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK -- The NFL is making public a webinar version of its education programs on domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault.
The sessions became mandatory last fall for all league and club office personnel, owners, coaches and players. They were made available to their friends, family members, and loved ones, conducted at all 32 teams, all U.S.-based league offices and NFL offices in Canada and the United Kingdom.
In honor of No More Week, the league said Friday it was making the webinar version available at http://www.brainshark.com/NFLE/NFLDV.
No More Week is designed to spark conversations around issues of domestic violence and sexual assault and galvanize communities, organizations and corporations to make them a priority year-round.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press