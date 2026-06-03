NFL+: Make your plan to watch the 2026 NFL Preseason

Preseason football often offers fans a first look at the 2026 version of their team, including the rookies that joined during the draft in April. It is likely we could see NFL debuts from No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, Rams QB Ty Simpson, Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love and many others. Preseason performances can also serve as the deciding factor in positional battles, so there's value in watching teams like the Vikings, as Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy duel it out for the QB1 spot.
Catch all this and more on NFL+. Blackout restrictions may apply.
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2026 NFL Preseason schedule:
Check out the full 2026 NFL Preseason schedule below, including every live game available on NFL+. Game Replays of all preseason games are also available on demand with NFL+ Premium (subscription required).
Pro Football Hall of Fame Game:
Thursday, Aug. 6:
- 8 p.m. ET – Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals (NBC)
Preseason Week 1:
Thursday, Aug. 13:
- 7 p.m. ET – Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- 7 p.m. ET – Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 7:30 p.m. ET – Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots
- 8 p.m. ET – Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- 8 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans
Friday, Aug. 14:
- 7 p.m. ET – Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons
- 7 p.m. ET – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets
- 7 p.m. ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders
Saturday, Aug. 15:
- 1 p.m. ET – Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills
- 1 p.m. ET – Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants
- 4 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- 4 p.m. ET – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints
- 7 p.m. ET – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens
- 8 p.m. ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks
Blackout restrictions may apply.
Preseason Week 2
Thursday, Aug. 20:
- 8 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans (ESPN)
- 10 p.m. ET – San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Friday, Aug. 21
- 7 p.m. ET – New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 7:30 p.m. ET – Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- 9 p.m. ET – Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos
Saturday, Aug. 22
- 12 p.m. ET – Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions
- 1 p.m. ET – Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns
- 1 p.m. ET – Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts
- 1 p.m. ET – Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings
- 4 p.m. ET – New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams
- 4 p.m. ET – New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins
- 7 p.m. ET – Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- 7 p.m. ET – Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
- 7:30 p.m. ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 10 p.m. ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, Aug. 23:
- 8 p.m. ET – Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans (FOX)
Blackout restrictions may apply.
Preseason Week 3
Thursday, Aug. 27:
- 7 p.m. ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills
- 8 p.m. ET – New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns (Prime Video)
- 8 p.m. ET – San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- 10 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Friday, Aug 28:
- 7 p.m. ET – Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins
- 7 p.m. ET – Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers
- 7 p.m. ET – Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens
- 7:30 p.m. ET – New York Giants vs. New York Jets
- 7:30 p.m. ET – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- 8 p.m. ET – New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
- 8 p.m. ET – Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers
- 8 p.m. ET – Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- 8 p.m. ET – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles (CBS)
- 9 p.m. ET – Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos
Saturday, Aug. 29
- 1 p.m. ET – Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts
Blackout restrictions may apply.