NFL+: Make your plan to watch the 2026 NFL Preseason

Preseason football often offers fans a first look at the 2026 version of their team, including the rookies that joined during the draft in April. It is likely we could see NFL debuts from No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, Rams QB Ty Simpson, Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love and many others. Preseason performances can also serve as the deciding factor in positional battles, so there's value in watching teams like the Vikings, as Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy duel it out for the QB1 spot.