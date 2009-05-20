NFL looking to include general manager hiring process in Rooney Rule

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- NFL teams looking to hire general managers might soon be required to interview at least one minority candidate.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league's owners discussed expanding the Rooney Rule -- which already applies to coaching openings -- during the final session of their two-day meetings in South Florida. No vote was taken, though Goodell indicated that any changes could be made soon.
"It's a judgment I will make with the diversity committee," Goodell said.
The Rooney Rule is named for Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who wasn't at the meeting for a good reason: He's at what Goodell described as "ambassador school."
Rooney, a lifelong Republican, was picked by President Barack Obama earlier this year to be U.S. ambassador to Ireland.
"When he gets concluded with his tutoring, I will probably speak with him, and we'll make a determination from there," Goodell said of Rooney.
The Rooney Rule was born nearly seven years ago, when two lawyers threatened to sue the NFL if it didn't open up more opportunities for minorities. Rooney led a committee to develop a policy to stop what the league viewed as an embarrassing lack of diversity.
Expanding that policy to include GMs isn't expected to meet much resistance.
"It's a good idea," Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said. "We certainly have it with the coaches, and this would be expanding it to the general managers. From what I understand, we did follow that when we did hire Bill Parcells."
In other developments before the meetings closed Wednesday morning with a 2½-hour session:
» Seeking ways to generate new revenue streams, NFL teams now can arrange to have their logos on cards sold by their respective state lotteries.
Delaware became the only state east of the Mississippi River to allow betting on sports after new legislation was signed last week. The NFL is strongly against betting on the outcome of games but said the lottery move could generate significant money to be directed back to "many different public purposes," Goodell said.
In states where there are more than one NFL team, those clubs will be expected to negotiate how to proceed with the lottery.
NFL, Comcast agree to TV deal
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Comcast said Tuesday that they have reached an agreement that will allow the nation's largest cable TV operator to air NFL Network on its second-most popular digital tier of service.
» Talks were held on a tougher anti-tampering stance involving free agents, although Goodell said some owners simply suggested that teams adhere to the rules already in place.
Some teams have said others have illegally reached out to agents before signing periods begin, which could theoretically make it tougher for a team to re-sign its own player. The proposed change likely would install a short window of opportunity for teams to talk to free agents before the signing period begins -- but with no contracts finalized.
The issue was tabled Wednesday. Talks will continue, Goodell said, and a vote is likely in October.
» More talks were held on a 17- or 18-game regular season, but once again, no vote was held, and the league's analysis of such a move will continue.
"We did not take any action, but it was a very good discussion," Goodell said.
» The Dolphins released plans to offer a wireless video unit to its fans at the club and suite levels this season, a 4.3-inch screen that will give ticketholders a chance to see replays and other action from around the league from their seats. Talks are planned to have the device available on some level when Miami hosts next season's Super Bowl as well.
