Around the NFL

NFL looking into report of laser use at Tom Brady

Published: Jan 22, 2019 at 07:24 AM

The NFL is looking into the apparent use of a laser pointer directed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game, a league spokesperson told NFL.com on Tuesday.

KMBC-TV in Kansas City first reported Monday that a green light appeared to flash around Brady's face during the second half of the Patriots' AFC Championship Game win over the Chiefs.

The TV station also posted evidence of a second instance when a green light appeared to be directed at Brady prior to a pass to Chris Hogan.

Neither Brady nor anyone on the Patriots was asked about the incident after the game, but Bill Belichick later was asked to respond to the report during his Tuesday conference call.

"Right now we're really focused on getting ready for the Rams, so that's what I'm working on," Belichick said.

A fan's use of a laser pointer was also a subject of league interest during a Texans-Raiders game in 2016 in Mexico City.

