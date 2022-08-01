NFL London Games Ticket Terms

This ticket is a revocable licence entered into by the Ticketholder with the NFL that only grants entry into the Stadium and a spectator seat, or if specified on the ticket, a standing location, for the specified game (the "Event") with no right of re-entry. The person seeking entry pursuant to this licence, and any accompanying minors ("Ticketholder"), agrees that such licence is subject to these terms ("Terms") and by acceptance and/or use of such licence, Ticketholder is deemed to have read the Terms and agreed to be bound by them. Failure to comply with any of these Terms shall result in forfeiture of such licence and all rights arising under it without refund or other remedy and entitle the NFL to pursue all legal remedies available. All persons, regardless of age, entering the Stadium must have a Ticket for the specified NFL game. All persons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult, who is responsible for them at all times.

THE SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE REMEDY if admission is refused or withdrawn or if the NFL game is cancelled and not replayed, RELOCATED, CLOSED TO PUBLIC ATTENDANCE, or capacity limitations result in ticket cancellation is a refund of UP TO the face value of this ticket and any applicable booking / administration fees.

Further, the NFL's liability for any breach of any term of this ticket shall not exceed the face value of this ticket and any applicable booking / administration fees.

*IN NO EVENT SHALL THE NFL BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, ANY AMOUNT PAID IN EXCESS OF FACE VALUE OF THIS TICKET TO A THIRD PARTY FOR THIS TICKET, OR FOR ANY TRAVEL/ACCOMMODATION COSTS AND OTHER PERSONAL ARRANGEMENTS AND EXPENDITURES.

No refund or other remedy will be provided if the Ticketholder is ejected or refused entry due to disorderly conduct or failure to comply with these Ticket Terms, the Stadium's Ground Regulations (available at www.tottenhamhotspur.com/the-stadium/ground-regulations) or the Stadium's and/or the NFL's health, safety and security policies and procedures prior to or following entry into the Stadium for the NFL game.

The date and time of the NFL game (and opening of the Stadium) are subject to change by the NFL in its sole discretion. The Ticketholder's sole remedy if the Ticketholder cannot attend a rescheduled NFL game is a refund of the face value of the Ticket and any applicable booking / administration fees, and no such change shall entitle the Ticketholder to any other remedy if the Ticketholder cannot attend or for any other reason.

The Ticketholder may be relocated to an alternative seat in the Stadium if the NFL and/or the Stadium determines, in its sole discretion, that there are health, safety or security concerns or if the seat is unavailable for use, and no such relocation shall entitle the Ticketholder to a refund, compensation or any other remedy if the Ticketholder is relocated to a seat of comparable face value.

The Ticketholder and his/her belongings may be searched and assessed prior to or upon entry into the Stadium and/or other security checkpoints within the Stadium and/or the proximity of the Stadium, and prohibited items may be confiscated. The Ticketholder must comply with the NFL's and the Stadium's Event policies, including without limitation, health, safety and security policies and procedures, including any applicable bag policy, and the Stadium's Ground Regulations (available at www.tottenhamhotspur.com/the-stadium/ground-regulations). More information on prohibited items and security policies may be found at www.nfl.com/ukclearbagpolicy. The Ticketholder consents to such searches and assessments, and if the Ticketholder elects not to consent to these searches and assessments or comply with these security and health and safety policies, procedures and regulations, the Ticketholder acknowledges that the NFL and/or the Stadium have the right to deny or revoke the Ticketholder's admission to the Stadium. NFL reserves the right to deny or revoke the admission of any person who it determines, in its sole discretion, poses a risk to the health or safety of other attendees or whose conduct violates these Terms, any Event policies, or is otherwise disorderly (or complicit therein) without refund.

The Ticketholder assumes all risks incident to the NFL Game and/or related events at the Stadium, including the risk of lost, stolen or damaged property or personal injury of any kind (including death), exposure to communicable diseases, viruses, bacteria, sickness, illnesses or the causes thereof, and hereby waives any and all claims or potential claims arising from such risks, damage or injuries, save that the NFL does not seek to exclude liability for death or personal injury caused by its negligence or breach (including breach of statutory duty). AN INHERENT RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 EXISTS IN ANY PLACE WHERE PEOPLE ARE PRESENT. COVID-19 IS AN EXTREMELY CONTAGIOUS DISEASE THAT CAN LEAD TO SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH. ACCORDING TO GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS, SENIOR CITIZENS AND THOSE WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS ARE ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE. BY ENTERING THE EVENT VENUE, TICKETHOLDER VOLUNTARILY ASSUMES ALL RISKS RELATED TO EXPOSURE TO COVID-19.

On behalf of Ticketholder and Ticketholder's Related Persons, Ticketholder releases and covenants not to sue each of the Released Parties with respect to any and all claims that Ticketholder or any of Ticketholder's Related Persons may have or hereafter accrue, against any of the Released Parties, that relate to any of the risks, hazards and dangers described above, including without limitation any and all claims that arise out of or relate in any way to Ticketholder's (i) exposure to COVID-19; (ii) entry into, or presence within or around, the Event (including all risks related thereto, including without limitation in parking areas or entry gates) or compliance with any protocols applicable to the Event; or (iii) interaction with any personnel of any of the Released Parties at the Event, in each case whether caused by any action, inaction or negligence of any Released Party or otherwise.

As used herein:

"Related Persons" means Ticketholder's heirs, assigns, executors, administrators, next of kin, anyone attending the Event with Ticketholder (which persons Ticketholder represents have authorized Ticketholder to act on their behalf for purposes of the release herein), and other persons acting or purporting to act on Ticketholder's or their behalf.

"Released Parties" means: (i) the Stadium, NFL International LLC, NFL International Ltd., NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL and its member clubs, and each of their respective direct and indirect affiliates, administrators, designees, licensees, agents, owners, officers, directors, employees, contractors (and their employees) and other personnel; (ii) the direct and indirect owners, lessees and sublessees of the Stadium and related stadium grounds (including, without limitation, parking areas and entry gates); (iii) all third parties performing services at the Stadium; and (iv) any parents, subsidiaries, affiliated and related companies and officers, directors, owners, members, managers, partners, employers, employees, agents, contractors, subcontractors, insurers, representatives, successors and/or assigns of each of the foregoing entities and persons, whether past, present or future and whether in their institutional or personal capacities.

Ticketholder agrees not to create, transmit, display, distribute, exploit, misappropriate or sell (or aid in such activity) (1) in any form, any description or account (whether text, data or visual, and including, without limitation, play-by-play data) of the Event or related events (collectively, "Descriptive Data") for any commercial or non-personal purpose; (2) any images, videos, audio or other form of display or public performance or reproduction of any portion of the Event or related events ("Works") for any commercial or non-personal purpose; or (3) livestreams of any portion of the Event or related events ("Livestreams"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, Ticketholder agrees that by causing their ticket to be scanned upon entry to the Event, Ticketholder shall be deemed to have signed the ticket and granted NFL an exclusive worldwide, irrevocable, perpetual, sub-licensable, royalty-free license to all rights associated with any Works, Livestreams, and, to the extent permitted by law, Descriptive Data. The NFL game will be filmed, photographed and broadcast and the NFL and its partners may capture and use the Ticketholder's voice, image, and/or likeness in any and all media now or hereafter existing in connection with the production, exhibition, advertising or exploitation of any film, video and/or audio recording of all or any part of the NFL Game or related events at the Stadium. For more information about the NFL's data handling practices, please consult the NFL Privacy Policy on its website: www.nfl.com/help/privacy.

Ticketholder agrees, on behalf of Ticketholder and anyone for whom Ticketholder obtains a ticket, that Ticketholder and each such individual will not attend the Event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days prior to the Event, or, unless they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (as defined by United Kingdom government and/or public health officials), any of the following is true on the Event date:

Ticketholder agrees, on behalf of Ticketholder and anyone for whom Ticketholder obtains a Ticket, that Ticketholder and each such individual will not attend the Event if, under the guidelines of the United Kingdom government and/or public health officials, it is recommended that, as of the date of the Event in question, Ticketholder or any such individual stay at home, quarantine and/or isolate (e.g., as a result of testing positive, developing symptoms, or having a direct exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19). For reference, current Government guidance is available here: https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus.

CCTV is in operation at the Stadium.

The NFL is not responsible for lost, stolen, damaged, destroyed or counterfeit tickets. Lost, stolen, damaged, destroyed or counterfeit tickets, or tickets sold in violation of any applicable law, may not be honored. This Ticket may not be used for, nor may any Ticketholder enter the Stadium for, advertising, promotion or any other commercial purposes (including contests, sweepstakes and giveaways) without the NFL's express written consent.

If any provision of these Terms is found to be invalid or unenforceable by a court, the invalid or unenforceable provision shall be severed or amended so as to render the rest of the provision(s) and remainder of these Terms valid and enforceable.

The Terms are subject always to any changes imposed by regulations or advice issued by any governmental (National or Local) or other competent authority having jurisdiction over the Stadium or the Event and which arise from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL will use all reasonable endeavors to bring such changes to the attention of the Ticketholder.

Save for the following paragraph, the above Terms shall be governed by and interpreted by the courts of England and Wales in accordance with English law.