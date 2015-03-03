NFL Logo Pancake Art

From da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" to van Gogh's "The Starry Night," history has seen its fair share of masterpieces that have stood the test of time. But perhaps not since the Renaissance has the art world seen a creation as beautiful as NFL pancake art.
The folks, nay, artists, over at FanSided have put together pancake-making videos for all 32 NFL teams, showing you how to support your favorite team through breakfast (because, you know, we've been looking for a way to do just that).
Fun fact: Archaeological evidence suggests that pancakes date all the way back to prehistoric times (a.k.a. the last time the Bengals won a playoff game). #TheMoreYouKnow
Colin J. Liotta is a Digital Features Editor at NFL.com. He's also a lover of comic books and believes "TigerSharks" and "David the Gnome" were underrated cartoons. You can follow him (or troll him) on Twitter @TheSportsHero.