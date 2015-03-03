NFL Logo Pancake Art

Published: Mar 03, 2015 at 09:41 AM

From da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" to van Gogh's "The Starry Night," history has seen its fair share of masterpieces that have stood the test of time. But perhaps not since the Renaissance has the art world seen a creation as beautiful as NFL pancake art.

The folks, nay, artists, over at FanSided have put together pancake-making videos for all 32 NFL teams, showing you how to support your favorite team through breakfast (because, you know, we've been looking for a way to do just that).

It's impressive stuff. Check out a few below and be sure to watch them all over at FanSided.

Fun fact: Archaeological evidence suggests that pancakes date all the way back to prehistoric times (a.k.a. the last time the Bengals won a playoff game). #TheMoreYouKnow

Colin J. Liotta is a Digital Features Editor at NFL.com. He's also a lover of comic books and believes "TigerSharks" and "David the Gnome" were underrated cartoons. You can follow him (or troll him) on Twitter @TheSportsHero.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

